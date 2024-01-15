Nigerian Presidency Denies Rumors of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Tinubu

In the wake of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, rumors have been swirling about potential cabinet changes under the incoming administration of President-Elect Bola Tinubu.

However, the Nigerian Presidency has moved to quell such speculations, emphasizing that any talks of a cabinet reshuffle are purely speculative and premature.

A spokesperson for the Presidency stated that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is still in office until the end of his term, is the only one with the prerogative to make any changes in the cabinet.

The spokesperson urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information and to respect the democratic transition process.