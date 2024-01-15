en English
Nigeria

Nigerian Presidency Denies Rumors of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Tinubu

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 7:30 am EST
Nigerian Presidency Denies Rumors of Cabinet Reshuffle by President-Elect Tinubu

In the wake of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, rumors have been swirling about potential cabinet changes under the incoming administration of President-Elect Bola Tinubu.

However, the Nigerian Presidency has moved to quell such speculations, emphasizing that any talks of a cabinet reshuffle are purely speculative and premature.

A spokesperson for the Presidency stated that President Muhammadu Buhari, who is still in office until the end of his term, is the only one with the prerogative to make any changes in the cabinet.

The spokesperson urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified information and to respect the democratic transition process.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

