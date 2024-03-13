Preneet Kaur Switches to BJP, Faces Stiff Competition in Patiala Lok Sabha Race

Preneet Kaur, once a suspended Congress MP and spouse of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, is set to formally join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) this Thursday. Aimed at contesting the impending Lok Sabha polls from Patiala, her stronghold, Kaur's political maneuver marks a significant shift in Punjab's political landscape. Her suspension from Congress last year for aiding her husband, post his departure from the party to form the Punjab Lok Congress which later merged with the BJP, underscores the intricate political dynamics at play.

Kaur's political journey, punctuated by her tenure as a four-time MP and former Union Minister of State for External Affairs, is rooted in a rich legacy. Daughter to Gian Singh Kahlon, an ICS officer during the British era, and married to Amarinder Singh, she has been a prominent figure in Patiala's politics. Despite her deep connections within her constituency and a persona contrasting her husband's, Kaur faces a formidable challenge. With her closest aide and former MLA Hardial Singh Kamboj remaining in Congress, and the Jat-dominated segments of Patiala potentially wary of her new affiliation with the BJP, her campaign trail is steeped in uncertainty.

Impact on Patiala's Political Landscape

The decision to contest from Patiala under the BJP banner could alter the political terrain of this princely state. Historically, Kaur has enjoyed the support of the local populace, evident from her electoral victories and grassroots engagement. However, the dynamics might shift given the recent farmers' agitation against the farm laws, which were later repealed. Amarinder's role during the agitation had garnered farmer support, which now hangs in the balance with Kaur's political realignment.

As Kaur prepares to embark on this new political chapter, the implications for both her and the BJP are manifold. This strategic alliance not only tests her political mettle but also the BJP's standing in a state where it has struggled to make significant inroads. With the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, Kaur's campaign will be a litmus test for the party's ability to sway the electorate in its favor, especially in constituencies deeply rooted in agricultural communities.