Premier Rockliff's New Deal: A Bid to Stabilize the Tasmanian Government

The stability of the Tasmanian government is hanging in the balance as Premier Jeremy Rockliff seeks to renegotiate a pivotal agreement with two former Liberal members turned independents, Lara Alexander and John Tucker. This political maneuvering follows a fallout in May over issues surrounding a stadium and AFL team deal, which led to the members' departure from the party.

Threat of No-Confidence Motion

Adding fuel to the fire, Tucker has issued a stark warning of a possible no-confidence motion, underlining unfulfilled government promises regarding animal welfare in abattoirs. However, Rockliff counters these claims, asserting that the government has not only fulfilled its obligations but also that Tucker and Alexander have not upheld the spirit of the original agreement. The Premier accuses the independent members of continuously shifting the goalposts, thereby complicating the political landscape.

A New Deal on The Table

In response to the ongoing impasse, Rockliff has proposed a new deal that aims to curtail the independents' powers. This negotiation aims to limit their ability to support non-government legislation without prior approval and maintain their confidence and supply, barring any corruption cases. By implementing these restrictions, the Premier hopes to foster a more predictable and stable political environment.

Striving for Stability

While the Premier acknowledges his commitment to avoid an early election and work in good faith, he stands firm in rejecting any approach that resembles an ultimatum. The proposed deal comes with a deadline of March 5, 2024, post which the government will consider all options, including potentially advising the dissolution of the house. A meeting has been scheduled for February 9 to discuss these matters further. The response of the two independents will inevitably determine the future political landscape of Tasmania, with implications reaching far beyond the island's shores.