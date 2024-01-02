Premier Legault’s New Year Message Amid Quebec’s Challenges: A Look Ahead at 2024

In a heartfelt video message marking the onset of 2024, Quebec Premier, François Legault, acknowledged the difficulties of the past year and extended his wishes to the people of Quebec. Despite experiencing setbacks, including a decline in poll numbers, conceding a Quebec City riding to the Parti Québécois, and renewed tensions with the anglophone community, Legault demonstrated his unwavering optimism for the future.

A New Year’s Message

Addressing Quebec as an ‘extraordinary nation’, the Premier expressed his confidence in its capability to achieve great things. His New Year message centered on wishes of health and happiness for Quebecers, emphasizing the importance of looking out for each other and cherishing time with loved ones. Legault also expressed his hopes for the success of young people in their studies, emphasizing their pivotal role in shaping Quebec’s future. The message, posted on Facebook, concluded by encouraging the youth, underscoring their ideas and energy are essential in transforming Quebec.

Quebec’s Homelessness Crisis

Meanwhile, Quebec is battling a worsening homelessness crisis, with a staggering increase of 44% since 2018. Quebec City Mayor, Bruno Marchand, among others, has suggested adopting the Finnish model, which successfully tackled homelessness by providing quality, permanent housing as a priority. However, experts like Université Laval professor Annie Fontaine have voiced concerns over its applicability in Quebec, citing structural, cultural, and organizational challenges. Despite the Finnish model contributing to a significant reduction in homelessness, Quebec Minister Lionel Carmant has stressed the urgency to curb the rise in homelessness before introducing similar models.

Canadian Economy Outlook

Canada’s economy, which grappled with a cost-of-living crisis and sluggish growth, shows glimmers of hope for 2024, marked by a significant decline in inflation. Nevertheless, challenges persist in achieving the target inflation rate of two percent without causing economic strain. The Bank of Canada aims to bring inflation within the one-to-three percent range by the first quarter of the year. Economists predict potential interest rate cuts in 2024 and 2025 to alleviate financial pressure on households and businesses. Despite hurdles, there is cautious optimism for a gradual economic recovery in the latter half of 2024.