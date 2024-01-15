en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:06 am EST
Premier League CEO Testifies Before Commons Select Committee Amid Football Financial Controversy

On a forthcoming Tuesday, Richard Masters, the chief executive of the Premier League, is slated to address the Commons select committee comprised of representatives from the Conservative and Labour parties, and John Nicholson from the SNP. Central to the discussion will be the pressing matter of the £915 million financial support package for the English Football League (EFL), which is yet to receive an agreement.

Proportional Representation: A Metaphor for Financial Support

Uniquely, Masters is expected to use the comparison of proportional representation (PR) to elucidate the complexity of the situation to the MPs. PR is distinguished as an electoral system where every vote has significance, a stark contrast to the 2019 general election where an overwhelming 71.2 percent of votes were rendered ‘wasted’ as they were either cast for losing candidates or were surplus to the winning ones. This analogy aims to draw parallels between the challenges faced by the Premier League and the political system, particularly in terms of distribution and representation.

Reading Club Fans Express Discontent

Meanwhile, in a League One game against Port Vale, Reading fans staged a protest against the club’s owner, Dai Yongge, leading to the game’s abandonment. The 16th minute pitch invasion symbolised the 16 points the club has been docked by the EFL. The fans’ frustration is rooted in the club’s financial breaches and the lack of news regarding a takeover. The group leading the protests, ‘Sell Before We Dai’, is urging Yongge to sell the club and calling on the EFL for support to prevent possible liquidation.

EFL and Premier League Bosses Grilled Over Redistribution of Funds

Further, Premier League boss Richard Masters and his EFL counterpart Rick Parry are due to be questioned by a select committee on the stalled deal for the redistribution of funds in football. Prime Minister has cautioned that an independent football regulator may be called upon to intervene if a deal fails to materialise. This move resonates with the Reading fans’ appeal to the EFL for support, underscoring the urgency to resolve the issue.

0
Politics Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
46 seconds ago
Allahabad High Court Commences Application Process: Details Inside
The Allahabad High Court has announced the commencement of its application process for candidates aged between 35 and 45 as of January 1, 2024. The applications are to be submitted online, with the fee structure varying across different categories. All the relevant information regarding the application process, including fees and necessary requirements, can be found
Allahabad High Court Commences Application Process: Details Inside
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
6 mins ago
ED Raid Points to Deep-Rooted Corruption in Ration Distribution
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
8 mins ago
World Leaders to Deliberate on Climate, Conflict, and AI at Davos 2024
Climate Protesters Stir Up Trump Rally in Iowa
3 mins ago
Climate Protesters Stir Up Trump Rally in Iowa
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
5 mins ago
Cyprus Beat: Protests Against Akrotiri Base, Democratic Rally's Election Preparations, and Focus on Non-performing Loans
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
6 mins ago
London's Rising Crime: The Human Toll and the Political Backlash
Latest Headlines
World News
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
11 seconds
Iconic College Basketball Venues: More than Just Buildings
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
26 seconds
Former Rangers Defender Filip Helander Linked With Anderlecht Move
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
26 seconds
Relocation Rattles Nursing Home Residents: A Tale of Two Cities
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
31 seconds
Aoife Cullinane: A Journey from Despair to Hope
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
39 seconds
South Korea's Pruritus Therapeutics Market Experiences Significant Growth Amid Aging Population and Technological Advancements
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
40 seconds
Colorado Buffaloes Triumph Over Stanford Cardinal, Spoil VanDerveer's Record Bid
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
2 mins
Danone India Launches AptaGrow: A Nutritional Leap for Toddler's Growth and Development
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
2 mins
Grandmother Overcomes Sleep Apnoea with Remarkable Weight Loss Journey
Report Ocean Forecasts Significant Growth in Portable Electric Dental Rinser Market
2 mins
Report Ocean Forecasts Significant Growth in Portable Electric Dental Rinser Market
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
20 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
2 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
4 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
5 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
6 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
7 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
7 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app