en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:53 am EST
Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology

With a keen eye on societal trends, economist Timur Kuran, in his seminal work ‘Private Truths, Public Lies’ (1998), introduced the concept of preference falsification. This phenomenon refers to the distortion of one’s true desires under the weight of societal pressures, fostering an artificial stability around unpopular societal structures and policies. However, a seemingly insignificant event can trigger widespread dissent, leading to the sudden collapse of these structures. Today, Kuran applies this theory to the current state of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in academia and corporate settings.

DEI: A Battlefield of Preferences?

According to Kuran, the DEI ideology, while publicly acclaimed, is privately opposed by many individuals. The fear of being labeled as racist or the temptation of career advancement compels them to suppress their true opinions. As a result, a false consensus forms around DEI, making it appear as an unshakeable pillar of modern institutions.

The Onset of a Preference Cascade

However, Kuran identifies a ‘preference cascade’ in motion. As public criticism of DEI increases, the false consensus starts to crumble. More individuals are beginning to voice their actual views, contributing to the disintegration of the artificially maintained unanimity. If this trend continues, it could usher in significant changes in DEI practices within institutions.

Implications Beyond DEI

The potential of preference falsification extends beyond DEI. Other contentious topics, like transgenderism, are also impacted by this phenomenon. As such, the unraveling of preference falsification hints at broader implications for societal change, poised to reshape discourses and practices in various spheres.

0
Education Politics Society
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
1 min ago
Jayanagar Schools Celebrate Young Scientific Minds with Science Expos
In the heart of Jayanagar, a vibrant celebration of young scientific minds is set to unfold. Sri Viveka Balodyana Public School has announced a Science Expo on January 13, kickstarting at 10 am. This intriguing event will feature promising students demonstrating their scientific prowess through unique projects. High-profile Inauguration The expo will be graced by
Jayanagar Schools Celebrate Young Scientific Minds with Science Expos
Emerson University Multan Bolsters Independent Research Skills with a Seminar
6 mins ago
Emerson University Multan Bolsters Independent Research Skills with a Seminar
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
9 mins ago
Nazarbayev's Monument Relocated Amidst University Rebranding
Buffalo Public Schools Confront $90 Million Loss Amid Federal Funding Expiration
2 mins ago
Buffalo Public Schools Confront $90 Million Loss Amid Federal Funding Expiration
University of Cumbria's New Barrow Island Campus Receives Preliminary Approval
3 mins ago
University of Cumbria's New Barrow Island Campus Receives Preliminary Approval
Edo State Government Amplifies Education with Tech-Integrated Learning
5 mins ago
Edo State Government Amplifies Education with Tech-Integrated Learning
Latest Headlines
World News
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
16 seconds
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
30 seconds
Poku-Adusei Denies Allegations of Links to Togbe Afede XIV Amid NPP Primaries
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
52 seconds
Ons Jabeur vs. Yuliia Starodubtseva: An Intriguing Clash at the Australian Open
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
57 seconds
PM Modi's Statement Highlights Shift from Scams to Mega Projects: A New Age for India
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
1 min
Bruhl Brothers: Ankeny Centennial's Student-Athletes Turn Snow Shoveling into a Business
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
1 min
Zeb Jackson: A Beacon of Leadership in VCU Rams' Chaotic Off-Season
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
1 min
Ukrainian Lawmaker Arakhamia Criticizes Proposed Mobilization Draft Law
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
2 mins
Parexel India's Sanjay Vyas Shares Expectations for FY24-25 Budget
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
2 mins
Real Madrid's Isco Seeks Transfer: Eyes Premier League
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
55 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app