Preference Falsification: The Hidden Dissent Behind DEI Ideology

With a keen eye on societal trends, economist Timur Kuran, in his seminal work ‘Private Truths, Public Lies’ (1998), introduced the concept of preference falsification. This phenomenon refers to the distortion of one’s true desires under the weight of societal pressures, fostering an artificial stability around unpopular societal structures and policies. However, a seemingly insignificant event can trigger widespread dissent, leading to the sudden collapse of these structures. Today, Kuran applies this theory to the current state of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in academia and corporate settings.

DEI: A Battlefield of Preferences?

According to Kuran, the DEI ideology, while publicly acclaimed, is privately opposed by many individuals. The fear of being labeled as racist or the temptation of career advancement compels them to suppress their true opinions. As a result, a false consensus forms around DEI, making it appear as an unshakeable pillar of modern institutions.

The Onset of a Preference Cascade

However, Kuran identifies a ‘preference cascade’ in motion. As public criticism of DEI increases, the false consensus starts to crumble. More individuals are beginning to voice their actual views, contributing to the disintegration of the artificially maintained unanimity. If this trend continues, it could usher in significant changes in DEI practices within institutions.

Implications Beyond DEI

The potential of preference falsification extends beyond DEI. Other contentious topics, like transgenderism, are also impacted by this phenomenon. As such, the unraveling of preference falsification hints at broader implications for societal change, poised to reshape discourses and practices in various spheres.