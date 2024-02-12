Preet Bharara Urges Financial Professionals: Uphold Principled Culture and Speak Up

Former US Attorney Preet Bharara has a clear message for financial professionals: uphold a principled culture and speak up when you see red flags. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Bharara discussed his time as a prosecutor, shared insights on government policies, and offered advice to those in the financial industry.

Advertisment

The Culture of Principle: Avoiding Law Enforcement Actions

Bharara emphasized the importance of a culture of principle within institutions. He cited Theranos and the Galleon Group as examples of companies where the focus on making money led to a culture that attracted individuals willing to break the law to increase profits. "Culture is destiny," Bharara said, highlighting the need for institutions to prioritize ethical practices and maintain a strong moral compass.

Red Flags and the Importance of Speaking Up

Advertisment

Bharara advised financial industry students and professionals to speak up when they notice red flags and not to suppress their concerns. "You have a responsibility to the public, to your institution, and to your own integrity," he said. Bharara believes that by addressing issues early on, institutions can avoid potential law enforcement actions and SEC investigations.

Government Policies and Room for Improvement

Bharara criticized the government's policy of not informing targets when investigations are closed, leading to lingering uncertainty and paralysis. He advocated for more transparency in the process, as it would allow individuals and institutions to move forward with confidence. "It is not fair to leave people in limbo," Bharara stated.

Reflecting on his time as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Bharara defended his office's record on insider trading and financial crisis cases. "We went after everything we could," he said, emphasizing the importance of diligent investigations and prosecutions. Regarding the government's handling of the Jan. 6 case, Bharara suggested that time may have been lost by not acting more quickly.

As the world continues to grapple with complex financial and political issues, Bharara's insights serve as a reminder of the importance of maintaining a culture of principle and speaking up against wrongdoing. By fostering transparency, integrity, and courage within institutions, we can work towards a more just and stable future.