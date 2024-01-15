Predictions of Intensified Chinese Coercion Tactics Towards Taiwan Post-Election

The recent Taiwanese elections, won by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), have sparked predictions of an intensification of China’s coercive tactics towards Taiwan. Dr. Malcolm Davis, a Senior Analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, has shared his expectations that Beijing will respond to the DPP’s victory by escalating its military, economic, and political pressure on the island nation. This development, he argues, is undesirable from Beijing’s perspective, as China has historically favored the more mainland-friendly Kuomintang party over the independence-leaning DPP.

A Shift in Tactics

Dr. Davis outlined his views in an interview with Sky News Australia, suggesting that China’s increased pressure could fracture the delicate balance in the tense U.S.-China relationship, ultimately risking stability in the region. Beijing, he posits, will primarily utilize political means, rather than military, to rein in the DPP and maintain U.S.-China ties.

Furthermore, China’s anticipated pressure campaign could involve finding new ways to influence Taiwanese politicians and disrupt the DPP’s policy implementation. This is especially likely given the current divided government situation in Taiwan, which could make the ruling party more vulnerable to external pressures.

International Response and Implications

The DPP’s victory has garnered global attention, with the US, EU, UK, and Canada congratulating the party, and China contesting that the election results do not reflect mainstream public opinion. The election is seen as a significant event with implications for U.S.-China relations, with the U.S. reiterating its commitment to maintaining cross-Strait peace and stability.

President-elect Lai Ching-te has vowed to safeguard Taiwan’s de-facto independence from China and align it with other democracies. He has also expressed a desire to restart dialogue with China. However, analysts believe that Beijing will respond with a ‘maximum pressure campaign,’ including military and economic coercion. Lai’s commitment to building Taiwan’s military deterrence capabilities and increasing arms acquisitions from the United States underlines the escalating tensions between the two nations.

Election Significance and Future Predictions

The recent Taiwan election is seen as a validation of President Tsai Ing-wen’s policies, including less reliance on China and continuation of de facto independence without declaration. The split parliament poses challenges for the incoming president and could affect Taiwan’s relations with the United States and other countries.

Dr. Davis’s predictions indicate a belief that China will take steps to undermine the DPP’s position and attempt to influence Taiwan’s political landscape through various forms of coercion. This suggests that the coming months may see escalating tensions and challenges for the newly elected government of Taiwan.