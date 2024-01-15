en English
Economy

Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Predicting 2024: Major Economic and Political Trends Explored by Ruchir Sharma and Prannoy Roy

Investor and author Ruchir Sharma, together with economist and psephologist Prannoy Roy, have drawn up a roadmap of major global events and changes expected to shape 2024. Ten significant trends, covering diverse economic and political areas, have been predicted by these experts.

Democracy at Crossroads

The first prediction earmarks 2024 as a crucial year for democracy. An unusually high number of elections are anticipated worldwide, potentially leading to a surge in anti-incumbency instances. This trend is expected to be fueled by the low approval ratings of numerous Western leaders.

Financial Concerns Amidst a Pandemic

Secondly, Sharma and Roy suggest that in an election year, politicians are likely to increase spending which may inflate budget deficits already bloated by the pandemic, raising red flags for investors.

Immigration and Economic Downturn

Thirdly, a global backlash against immigration is foreseen, despite the economic benefits it offers. This backlash has the potential to become a significant political issue. The fourth trend anticipates a slow economic downturn, a result of fixed interest rates, unlike a sudden bust.

Emerging Markets and Declining Influences

Europe and Japan lead the resilience chart, showing potential for an economic bounce-back. The sixth trend, however, underscores China’s diminishing influence due to geopolitical tensions and a shrinking population. Emerging markets outside China – Mexico, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia – may prove attractive to global investors seeking to reduce exposure to China.

Dollar Decline and AI Reality Check

An accelerated decline of the US dollar marks the eighth trend. The ninth trend warns of high expectations facing a reality check in the AI industry, as companies struggle with monetizing AI effectively.

Political Agendas Impacting Film Industry

Lastly, the impact of political agendas on the film industry leads to a slower recovery for movie theaters. Sharma stresses that trends do not necessarily align with the calendar year and that a mix of contrarian and predictable trends often shape the future.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

