Pre-Primary Tensions Escalate in Ondo: Akinterinwa's Billboards Vandalized Amid APC Rivalry

In a recent development that has intensified the pre-primary election atmosphere in Ondo State, the Wale Akinterinwa Campaign Organization (WACO) has voiced concerns over the alleged vandalism of its billboards. This incident is stirring political tensions ahead of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries slated for April 25, 2024. WACO points fingers at supporters of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, accusing them of political sabotage.

Advertisment

Rising Political Tensions

The allegations of billboard vandalism represent more than just an isolated incident; they underscore the growing political rivalry within the APC in Ondo State. WACO claims that about five of Akinterinwa's billboards were specifically targeted in the state capital, signaling a deliberate attempt to undermine his gubernatorial campaign. This act of vandalism has been condemned by WACO as indicative of political intolerance and a direct threat to the democratic process within the party.

Official Responses and Accusations

Advertisment

In response to these allegations, the Ondo State Signage and Advertising Agency (OSSAA) refuted the claims made against Governor Aiyedatiwa and his supporters. OSSAA suggested that the actual issue stemmed from the advertising agent's failure to meet legal obligations, rather than politically motivated vandalism. However, WACO maintains that this incident is part of a pattern of behavior by Aiyedatiwa's supporters, citing previous instances of violence and disruption linked to the governor's camp during political events.

Call for Intervention and Safety

Amid these allegations, WACO is calling on APC leaders at both the state and national levels to intervene and address the underlying issues threatening party unity and the safety of its members. The organization emphasizes the need for all political aspirants and their supporters to conduct their campaigns within the bounds of respect, legality, and democratic principles. This call to action seeks not only to ensure the personal safety of individuals involved in the campaign but also to safeguard the integrity of the political process in Ondo State as the primaries approach.

As the APC governorship primary in Ondo State draws near, the allegations of billboard vandalism have brought to light the deeper issues of political rivalry and intolerance that could potentially disrupt the party's unity and electoral prospects. The situation in Ondo serves as a reminder of the challenges political parties face in managing internal conflicts and maintaining a cohesive front ahead of crucial elections. With both camps standing firm in their positions, the coming weeks are critical for the APC in Ondo State as it seeks to navigate these turbulent waters and emerge stronger for the electoral battles ahead.