PRC Urges UN to Address Israel's Nuclear Waste Impact on Palestinian Health

The Palestinian Return Centre (PRC) in London has escalated concerns to the United Nations Human Rights Council about the health implications of Israel's nuclear activities, particularly waste disposal, on Palestinian communities. Highlighting the perceived threat posed by the Dimona nuclear reactor, the PRC's submission is a significant plea for international intervention in this longstanding issue.

Potential Health Crisis Highlighted

According to the PRC's statement, the Dimona nuclear reactor is implicated in an alarming rise in illnesses, including cancer, birth defects, and reproductive issues among Palestinians living in proximity. Citing medical professionals and experts, the PRC points to a direct correlation between Israel's nuclear activities and the health anomalies observed in nearby Palestinian populations. Documented cases in towns such as Yatta and al Dahiriya underscore the severity of the situation, with a notable prevalence of cancer and other serious conditions traced back to exposure to radioactive substances like Caesium-137, uranium, and polonium.

Barriers to Environmental Oversight

The statement further criticizes Israel for obstructing Palestinian and international efforts to monitor and address the environmental and health impacts of its nuclear activities. It highlights Israel's prevention of Palestinian environmental inspectors' access to suspected nuclear waste sites and the restriction on importing equipment capable of measuring radiation levels. This lack of transparency and cooperation with global health and environmental standards poses significant challenges to assessing and mitigating the risks faced by affected communities.

Call for International Action

The PRC's appeal to the UN Human Rights Council is not just a call for immediate cessation of Israel's nuclear activities in areas like Hebron but also a demand for Israel to comply with international treaties aimed at nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, including the NPT, PTBT, CTBT, and TPNW. This plea underscores the urgency of global governance in addressing nuclear safety and health implications, advocating for a unified approach to prevent further harm to Palestinian populations and ensure adherence to international law.