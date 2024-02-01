Prashant Kishor: From Strategist to Convenor, Shaping Bihar's Political Future

Prashant Kishor, renowned election strategist and key player in numerous significant electoral victories across India, is presently spearheading a political initiative in Bihar. Known for his successful collaborations with political stalwarts such as Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Nitish Kumar, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, M K Stalin, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Uddhav Thackeray, Kishor is leading a padayatra (foot-march) under the Jan Suraaj banner, an organization he convenes.

Prashant Kishor and the Bihar Political Landscape

Kishor's involvement in Bihar's political landscape is particularly noteworthy considering the ongoing political shifts in the state. His strategy aims to provide Bihar with a political alternative beyond prevailing caste politics and address the chronic underdevelopment in the state. Kishor's padayatra has already made significant strides, covering 188 blocks, 1,130 panchayats, and 2,348 villages in Bihar.

Transitioning from Strategist to Convenor

As the convenor of Jan Suraaj, Kishor plans to identify and champion candidates to run in elections, hinting at a potential transformation of the movement into a full-fledged political party for the 2025 Assembly polls in Bihar. This marks a significant transition in Kishor's career trajectory, where he steps from behind the scenes as a strategist to the forefront as a convenor.

Prashant Kishor at 'Express Adda'

Adding to the intrigue of his current political ventures, Prashant Kishor is slated to appear as a guest at the 'Express Adda' event. Hosted by Anant Goenka, Executive Director of The Indian Express, and Vandita Mishra, National Opinion Editor of the same publication, Kishor will delve into the current political situation in Patna, its implications for national politics, and his perspectives on the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Given his record of political victories, including the incredible win he orchestrated for the RJD-JDU alliance in the 2015 Bihar elections before his eventual departure from the JDU, Kishor's insights are eagerly anticipated.