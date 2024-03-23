Prashant Bhushan Exposes Alleged BJP-Corporate Nexus: Calls for SIT Probe into Electoral Bonds Scandal

Senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, spearheading a legal challenge against the electoral bonds scheme, has brought to light allegations of a deep-seated conspiracy involving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and a corporate-political nexus. Bhushan's revelations, made during a press briefing, have stirred a call for an independent Special Investigation Team (SIT) to delve into what he terms as the 'largest corruption scandal' in the history of independent India. The controversy centers around a staggering Rs 2,471 crore in donations made to the BJP via electoral bonds, with a significant portion allegedly transacted post-investigations by central agencies on the donating companies.

Electoral Bonds: A Facade for Quid Pro Quo?

Bhushan's allegations suggest that the electoral bonds scheme, far from its purported aim of ensuring transparency in political donations, has been weaponized to facilitate a quid pro quo between the BJP and corporate donors. He points out that 41 companies under scrutiny by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Income Tax (I-T) Department have collectively donated Rs 2,471 crore to the party. Intriguingly, Rs 1,698 crore of this sum was contributed after these companies were raided by the said agencies, with donations spiking to Rs 121 crore in the three months following the raids. Moreover, Bhushan highlighted that 33 corporate groups, which had purchased electoral bonds, were awarded 172 major contracts and project approvals by the government, cumulatively worth Rs 3.7 lakh crore, in what appears to be a startling exchange for Rs 1,751 crore in bond donations.

The Demand for an Independent Investigation

In light of these allegations, Bhushan has called for the establishment of an independent SIT to probe the intricate layers of this 'tripartite conspiracy', involving corporate donors, central investigative agencies, and the beneficiary political party. Echoing the demands for transparency and accountability, transparency activists and legal experts have rallied behind Bhushan, advocating for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation. This proposed probe seeks to unravel the alleged misuse of central agencies to intimidate companies into donating through electoral bonds, and the subsequent awarding of lucrative government contracts as kickbacks.

Implications and The Path Forward

The allegations put forth by Prashant Bhushan, if proven true, could unveil systemic flaws within the electoral bonds scheme and the potential misuse of power for political gain. It underscores the urgent need for reforms in political financing, aiming at true transparency and accountability in the process. The call for an independent SIT probe not only seeks to uncover the truth behind these serious allegations but also to restore public faith in the democratic process and the integrity of political financing. As the nation awaits further developments, the controversy surrounding electoral bonds continues to fuel a critical discourse on the intersection of politics and corporate power in India.