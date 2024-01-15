en English
Indonesia

Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Pranowo Affirms Strong Friendship with Jokowi Amidst Complex Political Dynamics

In a compelling display of Indonesian political dynamics, Ganjar Pranowo, the presidential candidate from the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), made a clear statement about his enduring friendship with President Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo. The comments were made in Pos Bloc, Central Jakarta, where Pranowo was engaged in a campaign event.

Pranowo’s Strong Friendship With Jokowi

During the event, Pranowo interacted with an audience member who bore a striking resemblance to Jokowi’s youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep. This led to a spirited exchange about the ‘current condition of his father’, followed by a question about Pranowo’s friendship with the president. Without hesitation, Pranowo confirmed their strong bond, stating that Jokowi is a friend forever.

Presidential Campaign and Political Dynamics

Pranowo’s proclamation holds significant weight in the Indonesian political landscape. It comes amidst the backdrop of Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, being chosen as the running mate for Prabowo Subianto, another presidential candidate from the Gerindra Party. This selection has added a new layer of complexity to the relationships within Indonesian politics, particularly between Pranowo, the PDI-P, and President Jokowi.

The Future of Indonesian Politics

Pranowo and Subianto, along with Raka, have pledged to continue the development of Indonesia’s new capital city on the island of Borneo and to bolster the downstream economy. Amidst these promising plans, the post-Jokowi era of Indonesia is considered critical for neighboring Malaysia due to geographical and economic factors. The Asian Free Trade Agreement (AFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have facilitated closer ties between the two nations, opening avenues for broad market access, investment opportunities, and promoting regional tourism.

In the light of these developments, Pranowo’s firm affirmation of his friendship with Jokowi serves as a reminder of the personal bonds that underpin the political structures in Indonesia, contributing to the rich tapestry of its political narrative.

Indonesia Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

