en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Pran Pratishtha Ritual Sparks Political Debate on ‘Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal’

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:36 pm EST
Pran Pratishtha Ritual Sparks Political Debate on ‘Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal’

India’s political arena is no stranger to heated debates, and the recent episode of ‘Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal’ was no exception. The spotlight was on the Pran Pratishtha ritual, a vital aspect of Hinduism involving the consecration of deities, and its connection to the contentious Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. As the conversation unfolded, the 2024 general elections loomed in the background, hinting at the broader political dynamics at play.

Controversy Surrounding the Pran Pratishtha Ritual

The Pran Pratishtha ritual, which involves the consecration of a deity or idol, has been the subject of criticism and protests in recent times. Some view it as a form of superstition, while others defend it as an integral part of religious tradition. The controversy has taken a political turn concerning the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, where Lord Ram is worshipped.

The Congress Party’s Stand

The Congress party, citing the political project of the temple in Ayodhya by the BJP and RSS, rejected the invitation to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla. The decision faced both internal dissent and external critique, with some leaders expressing disagreement and others affirming their attendance at the ceremony. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma opined that Congress should not have been invited at all, viewing it as an opportunity for the party to rectify some of its perceived missteps.

BJP’s Accusations and Response

The BJP accused the Congress of opposing Hindu beliefs for the sake of appeasement. Various BJP leaders, including Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi, expressed disappointment and criticized Congress for boycotting the event. The ceremony, scheduled over seven days, beginning on January 16, will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend the event.

In conclusion, the debate on ‘Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal’ highlighted not just the controversy surrounding the Pran Pratishtha ritual, but also the larger political discourse in India. The conversation, just like Indian politics, was a nuanced interplay of religion, tradition, and politics, all set against the backdrop of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

0
India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
1 min ago
UNESCO Recognizes Indian Heritage Conservation Efforts: A Closer Look at Two Award-Winning Projects in Punjab
In a significant recognition of India’s conservation efforts, the UNESCO 2023 Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation has awarded 12 projects, with a noteworthy six from India. Among these, two pivotal projects from Punjab have received international commendation. The Rambagh Gate in Amritsar and Pipal Haveli in Nawanpind Sardaran village, Gurdaspur, stand as symbols of
UNESCO Recognizes Indian Heritage Conservation Efforts: A Closer Look at Two Award-Winning Projects in Punjab
Festival Fervor Fuels Shopping Surge in Nellore Despite Cyclonic Challenges
2 mins ago
Festival Fervor Fuels Shopping Surge in Nellore Despite Cyclonic Challenges
NCB in Kochi Disrupts LSD Drug Shipment, Arrests Three Individuals
3 mins ago
NCB in Kochi Disrupts LSD Drug Shipment, Arrests Three Individuals
Sonu Sood's Multi-faceted Role in Cybercrime Thriller 'Fateh'
1 min ago
Sonu Sood's Multi-faceted Role in Cybercrime Thriller 'Fateh'
SEBI to Implement New Framework for Voluntary Blocking of Suspicious Trading Accounts
2 mins ago
SEBI to Implement New Framework for Voluntary Blocking of Suspicious Trading Accounts
MT's Absence and Mohanlal's Acting Chronicles: Highlights from the Prof M K Sanoo Award Ceremony
2 mins ago
MT's Absence and Mohanlal's Acting Chronicles: Highlights from the Prof M K Sanoo Award Ceremony
Latest Headlines
World News
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
5 seconds
2024 Iowa Caucus Poll: Trump Leads, Haley Surges, DeSantis Falls Behind
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
6 seconds
Australian Open 2024: A Stage for Champions and Rising Stars
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
1 min
Phil Hawes' Future Uncertain After First-Round Knockout Loss to Brunno Ferreira at UFC Vegas 84
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
2 mins
High School Girls' Basketball: Thrilling Outcomes, Unforeseen Disruptions, and Local News Snippets
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
2 mins
Louth Triumphs over Westmeath: A Promising Start for Ger Brennan's Era
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
2 mins
Nigerian Cleric in USA Urges President Bola Tinubu to Foster National Unity
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
2 mins
Michigan's Promising College Football Player Enters NFL Draft
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
3 mins
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
3 mins
O.D. Harris Elected as New Vice Mayor of Chandler
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app