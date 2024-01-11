Pran Pratishtha Ritual Sparks Political Debate on ‘Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal’

India’s political arena is no stranger to heated debates, and the recent episode of ‘Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal’ was no exception. The spotlight was on the Pran Pratishtha ritual, a vital aspect of Hinduism involving the consecration of deities, and its connection to the contentious Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. As the conversation unfolded, the 2024 general elections loomed in the background, hinting at the broader political dynamics at play.

Controversy Surrounding the Pran Pratishtha Ritual

The Pran Pratishtha ritual, which involves the consecration of a deity or idol, has been the subject of criticism and protests in recent times. Some view it as a form of superstition, while others defend it as an integral part of religious tradition. The controversy has taken a political turn concerning the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, where Lord Ram is worshipped.

The Congress Party’s Stand

The Congress party, citing the political project of the temple in Ayodhya by the BJP and RSS, rejected the invitation to attend the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla. The decision faced both internal dissent and external critique, with some leaders expressing disagreement and others affirming their attendance at the ceremony. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma opined that Congress should not have been invited at all, viewing it as an opportunity for the party to rectify some of its perceived missteps.

BJP’s Accusations and Response

The BJP accused the Congress of opposing Hindu beliefs for the sake of appeasement. Various BJP leaders, including Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi, expressed disappointment and criticized Congress for boycotting the event. The ceremony, scheduled over seven days, beginning on January 16, will witness the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend the event.

In conclusion, the debate on ‘Newstrack with Rahul Kanwal’ highlighted not just the controversy surrounding the Pran Pratishtha ritual, but also the larger political discourse in India. The conversation, just like Indian politics, was a nuanced interplay of religion, tradition, and politics, all set against the backdrop of the upcoming 2024 general elections.