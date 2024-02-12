Prakash Ambedkar's Resignation from Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission: A Bold Move Amid Investigation Controversy

In a shocking turn of events, Prakash Ambedkar, the leader of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has resigned from the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission. The sudden departure raises serious questions about the integrity and focus of the commission's investigation into the violence that erupted during the bicentenary celebrations of the Battle of Koregaon Bhima on January 1, 2018.

A Bold Decision Amid Allegations

Citing attempts to divert the inquiry, Ambedkar took a firm stand and decided to quit the cross-examination process. The two-member commission, headed by retired judge Justice J N Patel, was established by the state government to investigate the causes of the violence that broke out following an Elgar Parishad event in Pune.

The State Government Under Scrutiny

Holding the state government responsible for the riots, Ambedkar leveled serious accusations during his resignation. He claimed that there were attempts to manipulate his statements during the cross-examination. Ambedkar revealed that he had initially decided not to depose before the commission, but eventually agreed after receiving a summons.

Commission's Powers Questioned

Ambedkar's resignation has cast doubt on the effectiveness of the Koregaon Bhima Inquiry Commission. He asserts that the commission lacks the necessary powers to conduct a thorough investigation. This has led to widespread concern about whether justice will be served and the true causes of the Koregaon Bhima violence will ever come to light.

As the aftermath of Ambedkar's bold decision unfolds, all eyes are on the commission and the state government. The resignation has not only shaken the foundations of the inquiry, but also highlighted the delicate balance of power and the pursuit of truth in the face of adversity. The people await answers, hoping that the path to justice will remain unobstructed, and the events of January 1, 2018, will be investigated with the utmost integrity.

