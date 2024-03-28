Prajwal Revanna's Assets Skyrocket to ₹40.84 Crore for 2024 Karnataka Elections

Prajwal Revanna, representing Janata Dal (Secular) in Hassan, Karnataka, showcases a notable financial growth with assets now exceeding ₹40.84 crore, as opposed to the ₹10 crore declared during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. This revelation came to light following the submission of his nomination papers for the upcoming 2024 General Elections, marking a significant increase in his declared wealth over the last five years.

Financial Growth and Asset Declaration

In a detailed breakdown of his assets, Revanna's affidavit highlights the acquisition of agricultural land in Maragowdanahalli and various other locations, contributing to the bulk of his wealth with immovable properties valued over ₹35.40 crore. Additionally, his investments in commercial properties and loans to close associates further illustrate his financial landscape. Despite this wealth, Revanna's lifestyle seems modest, with no residential buildings or cars listed under his ownership, but a notable collection of firearms and livestock.

Educational Background and Personal Life

At 34, Prajwal Revanna is a Mechanical Engineering graduate from the Bangalore Institute of Technology. His personal life, as outlined in his nomination papers, remains focused on his career, with no immediate family of his own. His financial dealings also reflect a network of loans and borrowings, indicating active engagement in personal and professional financial management.

Implications for the 2024 Elections

The substantial increase in Prajwal Revanna's declared assets raises questions and interest among voters and political analysts alike. As the electorate in Karnataka prepares for the 2024 General Elections, the financial transparency and growth of candidates like Revanna become focal points for discussions on political accountability and the economic dynamics of political candidacy in India.