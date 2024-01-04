en English
Elections

Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:32 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies

Pragya Singh Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) from Bhopal, has asserted her commitment to the judicious process and the directives of her party. Despite the potential implications on her campaigning activities, Thakur stressed the importance of her presence at court hearings related to the 2008 Malegaon blast case, where her statement is due to be recorded.

Party Allegiance and Election Prospects

Thakur went on to affirm her allegiance to the BJP, candidly stating her readiness to adhere to the party’s decision concerning her candidacy in the forthcoming elections. She expressed her willingness to either stand for the elections if so directed, or step aside from the electoral race if advised otherwise. This dedication to the party’s instructions underscores her commitment to the organization and its objectives.

Thakur’s Tenure and Controversies

During her reflection on her tenure, Thakur emphasized her efforts to effectively represent her constituents in Parliament. She highlighted her adherence to party commitments, maintaining that her role as an MP was fulfilled with dedication within the party’s guidelines. However, her political journey has not been without controversies. Thakur has been embroiled in multiple contentious situations, including comments about Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin and the former Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief. In reaction to these, the BJP has often found itself in a position where it had to distance itself from her statements.

The Election Commission and Controversial Remarks

The Election Commission of India has taken action against Thakur for her controversial remarks. She faced a campaign ban and a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against her for her statements. Notably, Thakur has made contentious claims regarding caste and even propagated that cow urine possesses protective properties against Covid-19.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

