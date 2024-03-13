Prague Joins ICORN, Vows Sanctuary for Persecuted Global Artists and Writers

Prague has officially become the 86th member of the International Cities of Refuge Network (ICORN), pledging to provide sanctuary to artists and writers facing persecution in their home countries. This move highlights the city's commitment to freedom of expression and the protection of cultural figures at risk. ICORN, a network initiated by notable figures including Salman Rushdie and the late Czech president Václav Havel, has been a beacon of hope for over 300 persecuted individuals since 2006, offering them a safe haven to continue their work without fear.

Advertisment

Prague's Pledge: A Beacon of Hope

The Czech capital has promised to host one artist, with the selection process being coordinated through ICORN. The chosen individual, expected to arrive by the end of the year, will be supported in terms of housing, living costs, and social integration. This decision comes at a time when freedom of expression is under threat in various parts of the world, making the need for safe spaces for artists to express themselves freely more crucial than ever. ICORN Director General Helge Lunde emphasized the diverse origins of the artists in need, mentioning countries such as Yemen, Syria, Iran, and even European nations like Belarus and Russia as potential sources of the artists Prague might host.

Challenges and Opportunities

Advertisment

One of the significant challenges highlighted by Lunde is the fact that almost half of the persecuted writers and artists seeking ICORN's protection have already fled their home countries and are staying in transit countries. This reality underscores the importance of ICORN's network as a long-term, temporary system of protection, providing crucial assistance in what can be a profoundly uncertain and difficult period in an artist's life. The organization works closely with its member cities to ensure that the artists receive the support they need to rebuild their lives, at least temporarily, in a new environment.

The Road Ahead for Prague and ICORN

The partnership between Prague and ICORN marks a significant step forward in the global effort to protect freedom of expression and support those who put their lives at risk for their art. By joining this network, Prague is not just offering a safe space for persecuted artists; it is also enriching its cultural landscape and reaffirming its historical commitment to artistic freedom. As ICORN continues to expand its protective umbrella, the hope is that more cities will follow Prague's example, creating a global network of refuges that upholds the value of free expression and the sanctity of artistic endeavor.