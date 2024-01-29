PPP Expresses Concern Over ECP's Newly Implemented EMS App Ahead of Elections

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has articulated significant concerns about the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) newly launched Election Management System (EMS). The party's apprehension lies in the possibility of the EMS app compromising the transparency of the upcoming general elections slated for February 8.

PPP's Objection to the EMS App

In a letter addressed to the ECP, the PPP voiced its objection to the use of the EMS app, arguing that it could be plagued with more issues than WhatsApp, which was previously shunned due to potential internet problems. The PPP is championing the use of WhatsApp for transmitting election results, and further proposes the establishment of WhatsApp groups for the conveyance of election results and the lodging of polling complaints.

PPP Criticizes PML-N Leader Nawaz Sharif

Adding to the pre-election tension, the PPP has directed criticism towards PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has accused Sharif of nurturing 'hatred' and 'revenge,' cautioning that Sharif's possible fourth term as prime minister could usher in catastrophic consequences for Pakistan's populace and economy. Bilawal's remarks highlight the politically charged climate leading up to the elections as parties engage in fiery rhetoric and disputes over electoral procedures and leadership.

PPP's Public Meeting in Hyderabad

Former Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah expressed concerns over the EMS software, evoking the failure of a similar software in 2018 that ended up favoring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. In response to these concerns, he announced that the party is planning to organize a historic public meeting in Hyderabad to address these issues comprehensively.