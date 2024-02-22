PP Deputy Accuses Minister of Equality of Homophobia Over Gesturing Remark

During a session in Congress, Popular Party (PP) deputy Jaime de los Santos accused the Minister of Equality, Ana Redondo, of homophobia for telling him not to gesture too much during his intervention in the lower house.

From his seat, De los Santos asked Redondo, "When the abolitionist and feminist minister of the new passage talks about my way of gesturing, is she trying to make some kind of homophobic criticism?" He added that "this is something that unfortunately we, as men from the LGTBI community, are very accustomed to."

PP Deputy Accuses Minister of Equality of Homophobia in Gesturing Critique

The PP deputy ironically recalled a recent interview with the new Minister of Equality, who replaced Irene Montero. In the interview, she mentioned that "they didn't know much about feminism but much more about the LGTBI community" and that she precisely criticized his gesturing. In this regard, he shared that "precisely because I was effeminate, they called me gay during recess."

"When I was a kid and they cornered and attacked me," Jaime de los Santos wanted to remind the Minister of Equality, reproaching her that "perhaps talking about the ways and effeminate gestures of a deputy is out of place."

Minister of Equality Denies Homophobic Critique, Shifts to Corruption Defense

In response to this accusation, the minister defended herself, saying that she "did not intend to make a homophobic criticism at all," using a critique of PP corruption as a defense: "All I wanted to convey is that loading the blame on corruption when you have so much to hide, I think it's excessive."

Redondo concluded her response to the deputy by repeating that her comment about gesturing "was a reinforcement of an idea that we all have clear in this hemicycle, and that is that corruption is typical of the PP.