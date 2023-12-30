Power Struggle in Zambia: A Debate on Load Shedding and Energy Management

In the heart of Southern Africa, Zambia finds itself in the throes of a power struggle—not of a political nature, but one revolving around electricity supply. The national electricity company, Zesco, is in the hot seat as the country grapples with load shedding, or scheduled power outages, an issue that is increasingly generating sparks in Zambia’s socio-political arena.

Load Shedding: A Matter of Maintenance or Mismanagement?

Zesco, tasked with the colossal responsibility of powering Zambia, attributes the power outages to routine maintenance. However, this explanation has not sat well with everyone. One vocal critic of this stance is Emmanuel Mwamba, the Patriotic Front (PF) information and publicity chairman. Mwamba has sought to deflect the blame from maintenance to management, specifically the government’s management of Zambia’s energy resources.

According to Mwamba, the ongoing electricity rationing is a direct consequence of the government’s decision to prioritize power exports over domestic supply. This allegation has thrown a spotlight on a broader debate about the management of Zambia’s energy resources and how policy decisions impact the accessibility and reliability of electricity for its citizens.

Energy Exports: A Double-Edged Sword?

Zambia’s energy landscape is not just a domestic issue. It extends beyond its borders, with energy exports playing a significant role in the country’s economy. This international dimension adds a layer of complexity to the load shedding issue. While power exports can bolster Zambia’s economy, they could also potentially compromise the domestic electricity supply, as suggested by Mwamba.

The Wider Implications of Load Shedding

Load shedding’s ripple effects extend far beyond the immediate inconvenience of power outages. It potentially impacts various facets of Zambian life—from healthcare and sanitation, as evidenced by the recent increase in cholera cases, to the country’s infrastructure projects like the rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam wall. The debate on load shedding in Zambia is not just about electricity—it’s a dialogue on policy, priorities, and the nation’s progress.