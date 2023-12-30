en English
Power, Control, and Sports Administration: A Deep Dive into Indian Sports Governance

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:28 am EST
Power, Control, and Sports Administration: A Deep Dive into Indian Sports Governance

On a cool winter morning, the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) administrator, a figure known for his relentless desire to cling to power, made an unusual request to his wife’s doctors. Amidst an emergency surgery for his spouse, he asked the medical team to extend her anesthesia, allowing him ample time to participate in a local election at the Kotla stadium. This shocking anecdote, illustrating the depths of his obsession with control, is but a snapshot of the power dynamics that pervade the world of Indian sports administration.

The Iron Grip of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

In another corner of this power-driven landscape, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a five-time BJP MP and former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), emerges as a compelling figure. Despite his tenure coming to an end earlier this year and his aide, Sanjay Singh, being elected as the new president, Brij Bhushan’s grip on the Federation remains unyielding. The sports ministry, acknowledging his continued influence, suspended the new body, thus highlighting the entrenched power dynamics within the WFI.

The Wrestling Federation of India: A Stage for Power Play

The WFI, under Brij Bhushan’s influence, recently moved its office from his residence to Hari Nagar in West Delhi, following its suspension by the sports ministry. This strategic relocation was dictated by the ministry’s allegation that wrestling was still being run from the site of multiple alleged sexual harassment incidents involving Brij Bhushan and six female wrestlers.

The federation’s daily affairs are now overseen by a three-member ad hoc committee formed by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA). Despite these changes, Brij Bhushan’s control remains palpable. His influence is evident in the voting patterns in the WFI election, where Anita Sheoran, a Commonwealth Games gold medalist, lost by a significant margin to Brij Bhushan’s candidate, hinting at the closed club’s resistance to change.

Power Dynamics: The Underlying Motives

The world of sports administration in India, as exemplified by the DDCA administrator and Brij Bhushan, is a complex tapestry of power, ambition, and control. The allure of power and perks, the ability to shape the future of athletes, bask in shared glory, control funds, and create personal fiefdoms is irresistible to some. However, these power dynamics often come at a cost, overshadowing the real purpose of sports administration: fostering an environment conducive to the growth and success of athletes.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

