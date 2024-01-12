en English
Elections

Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:21 am EST
Potential Upset in Iowa Caucus: DeSantis a Surprise Victor?

With the Iowa caucuses on the horizon, John Hinderaker, President of the Centre of the American Experiment, sparked intrigue during a recent discussion with Sky News host James Macpherson. Hinderaker presented a compelling case for a potential upset in the forthcoming caucus, despite former President Donald Trump’s current lead in the polls. He underscored the unpredictability of primary polling and the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting caucus outcomes. Notably, he highlighted the active engagement of Ron DeSantis with Iowa voters and his endorsement by Iowa’s popular governor, suggesting that DeSantis may pull off a surprising victory.

Trump’s Lead and the Potential Upset

Trump, leading the field by more than 30 percentage points as per polling averages, is looking at his first appearance on a ballot since his loss to Joe Biden in 2020. However, the Iowa caucuses, characterized by grassroots politicking and a history of delays and inaccuracies, introduce a degree of uncertainty. This comes especially into play as the caucuses represent the Republicans’ first election of the 2024 presidential primary contest. Any upset in the face of Trump’s commanding lead could raise eyebrows amongst his supporters.

DeSantis’ Challenge and Trump’s Hold

While Trump’s overwhelming support among rural voters strengthens his position, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is under pressure to perform well in the Iowa caucus. Despite the caucus’s history of not always voting for the eventual nominee, particularly on the Republican side, it serves a crucial role in winnowing presidential primary fields. The scenario underlines the possibility of Trump facing little to no real competition.

Haley’s Position and Her Possible Mixed Victory

In the midst of this, Nikki Haley appears to be poised for an unexpected triumph over DeSantis in Iowa. A recent Morning Consult poll showed her leading over her Florida rival, albeit within the poll’s margin of error and well behind Trump. Haley’s potential surprise win over DeSantis could result in a mixed victory, placing her in a unique situation as she presses on to New Hampshire, still trailing behind the frontrunner.

Elections Politics United States
Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Elections

