en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Potential Tax Bill Stirs Hope Amid Hurdles: The Deadline, Funding and Debates

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:09 pm EST
Potential Tax Bill Stirs Hope Amid Hurdles: The Deadline, Funding and Debates

In the labyrinth of American politics, a potential tax bill has emerged as a beacon of bipartisanship, pairing an expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC), a cause championed by Democrats, with more business-friendly tax incentives, which Republicans hold dear. However, optimism surrounding these negotiations, persistent as it has been, has yet to culminate in a concrete agreement, despite efforts spanning three years.

Government Funding Deadline: An Opportunity?

The upcoming January 19 deadline for government funding presents a potential window of opportunity for propelling a tax deal into a broader legislative package. Yet, the path to this destination is fraught with hurdles. These range from finding an appropriate legislative vehicle and aligning it with the priorities of congressional leaders, to the looming threat of a government shutdown.

A Hidden Challenge: IRS Funding

A parallel challenge, though less conspicuous, lies in the $20 billion rollback in IRS funding allocated by the Inflation Reduction Act. A faction of House Republicans are advocating for even more drastic cuts. The IRS, the agency charged with enforcing tax laws, finds itself in the crosshairs of this political negotiation, with its funding hanging in the balance.

The Debate Over Tax Bill Offsets

The discourse surrounding whether to offset the costs of the tax bill remains unresolved. Recent trends have witnessed such bills passed without offsets, however, budget-conscious lawmakers might push for spending cuts to balance the ledger following tax reductions. The outcome of this debate has the potential to shape the future of American tax policy and its impact on both individuals and businesses.

0
Business Politics United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sweet Lady Jane Closes: Rising Business Costs in California End an Era

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Workforce Shortages Hit Gold Road Resources: A Sharp Drop in Production and Share Prices

By Geeta Pillai

Subaru Corporation: Navigating Market Trends and Future Prospects

By BNN Correspondents

QuickLogic's Stock Performance and Anticipation Ahead of Earnings Report

By Justice Nwafor

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Rises, Yet Underperforms S&P 500 ...
@Business · 2 mins
Steel Dynamics (STLD) Stock Rises, Yet Underperforms S&P 500 ...
heart comment 0
Star Entertainment Group’s Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis

By Geeta Pillai

Star Entertainment Group's Share Price Plummets: An In-depth Analysis
Innovative Industrial Properties Outperforms S&P 500: A Look at the Numbers

By Waqas Arain

Innovative Industrial Properties Outperforms S&P 500: A Look at the Numbers
Philip Morris Shares Outperform S&P 500 with 1.57% Increase

By BNN Correspondents

Philip Morris Shares Outperform S&P 500 with 1.57% Increase
Shell’s Stock Outperforms S&P 500’s Decline: Earnings Release Anticipated

By Rafia Tasleem

Shell's Stock Outperforms S&P 500's Decline: Earnings Release Anticipated
Latest Headlines
World News
Colorado's Secretary of State Calls for Supreme Court Review of Trump Ballot Case
18 seconds
Colorado's Secretary of State Calls for Supreme Court Review of Trump Ballot Case
Trinity Titans High School Basketball Team Ends 2023 with a Win
1 min
Trinity Titans High School Basketball Team Ends 2023 with a Win
Kazakh Expert Urges Japan to Strengthen Energy and Security Ties with Central Asia
1 min
Kazakh Expert Urges Japan to Strengthen Energy and Security Ties with Central Asia
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Discovers Genetic Mutation Halving Parkinson’s Disease Risk
Bowman County Bulldogs Triumph over Trinity Titans in High School Basketball Clash
2 mins
Bowman County Bulldogs Triumph over Trinity Titans in High School Basketball Clash
DeSantis Challenges Trump's Debate Avoidance, Ready to Engage in Iowa
3 mins
DeSantis Challenges Trump's Debate Avoidance, Ready to Engage in Iowa
British Politics: A Turbulent Phase for the Conservatives Amid Post-Brexit Realignments
3 mins
British Politics: A Turbulent Phase for the Conservatives Amid Post-Brexit Realignments
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
3 mins
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
Ball State Men's Volleyball Kicks Off 2024 Season with Win Over Wabash
3 mins
Ball State Men's Volleyball Kicks Off 2024 Season with Win Over Wabash
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
3 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
7 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app