China

Potential Shift in Maldives’ Foreign Policy: President Muizzu in Talks for State Visit to China

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:49 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
President Mohamed Muizzu of the Maldives is presently in talks for a potential state visit to Beijing. This prospective visit could mark a significant shift in the global diplomatic order as it may be the first instance of a democratically elected Maldivian president choosing to visit China before making an official trip to India. The implications of this departure from tradition extend beyond bilateral relations, impacting broader strategic dynamics in the South Asian region and the Indian Ocean region.

Breaking Diplomatic Norms

Historically, the Maldives’ foreign policy has been characterized by a close association with India. The decision of Muizzu to consider a state visit to China before India signifies a possible rebalancing of the Maldives’ international relationships. This move challenges the diplomatic norm of Maldivian presidents traditionally prioritizing India as their primary destination for state visits.

Rising Chinese Influence

This potential visit could also be a reflection of China’s growing influence in the South Asian region. It underscores China’s increasing engagement with countries traditionally aligned closer to India. China swiftly extended an invitation to Muizzu following his predecessor’s pro-India stance, signaling a potential shift in the regional balance of power.

Historical Precedence and Future Implications

The last Maldivian president to visit China was Yameen in 2017; a visit that culminated in a secretive free trade agreement and an agreement permitting China to construct an observatory in one of the atolls. These developments had raised concerns in India at the time. As discussions for a potential visit by President Muizzu to Beijing mature, the focus will likely be on bilateral issues including economic cooperation, trade, investment, and regional security matters. However, the geopolitical implications of this potential visit for the relations between the Maldives, China, and India cannot be overlooked.

China International Relations Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

