Pentagon’s Abortion Access Policy Reversal Sparks Concerns Over Possible Changes

Former undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness at the Pentagon, Gil Cisneros, has raised concern over the potential overturn of the Department of Defense’s abortion access policies in the wake of the upcoming November elections. In an op-ed, he stressed the significance of this policy in promoting military readiness and ensuring fairness among service members.

The Abortion Access Policy

Established in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling in June 2022 which overturned Roe v. Wade, the military’s abortion access policy has been a contentious issue. It permits service members stationed in states with prohibitive abortion laws to take administrative leave and receive travel stipends in order to access abortion services in states where it is legal.

Opposition and Support

Conservative figures such as Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders have vehemently opposed this policy. They argue that it illegally bypasses state bans on abortions. However, supporters of the policy, including Cisneros, a Navy veteran and former California representative now running for Congress, insist on its importance for military readiness and fairness among service members.

Implications of Policy Reversal

With a significant number of states outlawing abortion following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Cisneros warns of the dire consequences if the policy is rescinded. He is apprehensive that a change in the political landscape after the November elections could lead to the overturn of this policy, thus affecting the rights and choices of service members.