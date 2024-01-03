en English
Military

Pentagon’s Abortion Access Policy Reversal Sparks Concerns Over Possible Changes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Pentagon’s Abortion Access Policy Reversal Sparks Concerns Over Possible Changes

Former undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness at the Pentagon, Gil Cisneros, has raised concern over the potential overturn of the Department of Defense’s abortion access policies in the wake of the upcoming November elections. In an op-ed, he stressed the significance of this policy in promoting military readiness and ensuring fairness among service members.

The Abortion Access Policy

Established in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling in June 2022 which overturned Roe v. Wade, the military’s abortion access policy has been a contentious issue. It permits service members stationed in states with prohibitive abortion laws to take administrative leave and receive travel stipends in order to access abortion services in states where it is legal.

Opposition and Support

Conservative figures such as Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville and Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders have vehemently opposed this policy. They argue that it illegally bypasses state bans on abortions. However, supporters of the policy, including Cisneros, a Navy veteran and former California representative now running for Congress, insist on its importance for military readiness and fairness among service members.

Implications of Policy Reversal

With a significant number of states outlawing abortion following the reversal of Roe v. Wade, Cisneros warns of the dire consequences if the policy is rescinded. He is apprehensive that a change in the political landscape after the November elections could lead to the overturn of this policy, thus affecting the rights and choices of service members.

Military Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

