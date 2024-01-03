en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Potential Political Shifts Loom in Northern Kentucky Ahead of 2024 Elections

As the 2024 presidential elections approach, the political landscape of Northern Kentucky is poised for potential change. Several key local races are attracting attention, particularly in the wake of announcements by state Sen. John Schickel, Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, and state Sen. Damon Thayer that they will not seek reelection.

Political Shifts on the Horizon

These political stalwarts have been significant figures in Northern Kentucky’s political arena. Their decision to step back from their roles signals a potential shift in the region’s politics. As it stands, U.S. Representative Thomas Massie, R-Garrison, is the only candidate who has filed to run for the congressional seat representing Northern Kentucky.

Contentious School Board Race

Alongside these political changes, the Boone County School Board race is expected to be contentious. The race reflects the ongoing cultural debates on issues such as gender, sexuality, and censorship. The Enquirer plans to delve deeper into these issues by sending out questionnaires to the candidates for future coverage.

Concerns over Fast-tracked Legislation

In a concerning development, The League of Women Voters of Kentucky has reported that the state’s lawmakers are fast-tracking legislation, potentially eroding citizen participation. The report indicates that last year, 32% of bills that passed the Kentucky House and 24% that passed the Senate were fast-tracked, effectively cutting out the public’s voice.

Despite these concerns, voters will have a better understanding of their choices after the January 5 deadline for candidate filings. Further information on these and other local races can be found on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website. Stay tuned for updates as this dynamic political scene continues to evolve.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pueblo's Mayoral Run-off Election: A Battle for the City's Future

By Israel Ojoko

Major Political Shift in Sri Lanka as SLPP MP Nalaka Godahewa Joins Opposition

By Muhammad Jawad

North Dakota Democrats Gear Up for Congressional Races: Christiansen and Hammer Step Up

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Global Elections 2024: A Year of Political Reckoning

By Israel Ojoko

Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC ...
@Elections · 41 mins
Peoples Democratic Party Ex-Officio Member Defects to APC ...
heart comment 0
MP Satyanarayana Heads Padayatra, Advocates for CM Reddy’s Continued Leadership

By Rafia Tasleem

MP Satyanarayana Heads Padayatra, Advocates for CM Reddy's Continued Leadership
Ebonyi South Stakeholders Forum Backs Abaa-Okorie for Senatorial Re-run

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ebonyi South Stakeholders Forum Backs Abaa-Okorie for Senatorial Re-run
Political Shift in Atmakur: 250 Families Join TDP, Ex-MLA Criticizes YSRCP

By Rafia Tasleem

Political Shift in Atmakur: 250 Families Join TDP, Ex-MLA Criticizes YSRCP
Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?

By BNN Correspondents

Minneapolis City Council Swears in New Members: A Turning Point in Governance?
Latest Headlines
World News
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
12 seconds
The Urgent Call for Reform in Nigeria's Broadcasting Industry
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
57 seconds
Veterans’ Disability Benefits Fiasco Amid Corporate Pension Plans' Triumph
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
1 min
Nick Kyrgios and Costeen Hatzi: A New Year's Eve Post Sparks Pregnancy Rumors
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
1 min
Trinidad and Tobago to Honor Former Prime Minister, Basdeo Panday, with State Funeral
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
1 min
South Korean Prodigy Im Sung-jae Gears up for 2024 PGA Tour Season Opener
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
2 mins
WW International's Strategic Shift to Anti-Obesity Medication: A Potential Game-Changer
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
2 mins
Madhya Pradesh Hits High Notes: Sets Guinness Record and Wins Cricket Tournament
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
2 mins
Phoenix's Humanitarian Crisis: A Tale of Fraud, Displacement, and Resilience
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
2 mins
India's Supreme Court to Hear Significant Pleas: A Glimpse into the Legal Landscape
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 mins
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
3 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app