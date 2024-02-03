Potential Political Shift in Mumbai: Siddiques Contemplating Joining NCP

In what could be a significant political churn in Mumbai, reports suggest that seasoned Congress leader Baba Siddique and his son, Zeeshan Siddique, a legislator from Bandra (East), are contemplating joining the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) helmed by Ajit Pawar. If the move materializes, Baba Siddique is poised to become a key minority figure for the NCP in Mumbai, potentially replacing Nawab Malik in the political landscape of the city.

The Domino Effect in Congress Party

This conjecture follows the recent departure of Milind Deora, another influential Congress leader, sparking a potential domino effect within the party. Rumors also hint at the possibility of two more Congress legislators crossing over to the NCP if the conditions prove to be conducive.

Denials and Acknowledgements

Zeeshan Siddique, however, has firmly denied any plans to leave the Congress, while his father, Baba Siddique, has remained non-committal. He has, however, acknowledged meeting with NCP leaders, fueling the speculation. A Congress insider further stirred the pot by suggesting that Zeeshan might leave the Congress nearer to the assembly elections to contest as an NCP candidate, and Baba Siddique might be appointed as the Mumbai NCP president or nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Party Impact and Reactions

Baba Siddique, a three-term former MLA and minister, faced defeat in the 2014 elections and refrained from contesting in 2019. His son Zeeshan secured his assembly seat in the 2019 elections. Nana Patole, MPCC president, has remained silent on the potential defection of the Siddiques. Another party leader maintained a confident front, expressing belief that such departures would not significantly affect the Congress. They drew parallels with the Congress's resilience in the Telangana elections despite losing several prominent leaders.