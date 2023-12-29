en English
India

Potential Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s Rumored Return to NDA

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:26 pm EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 8:40 pm EST
Potential Political Shift in Bihar: Nitish Kumar’s Rumored Return to NDA

Amid the swirling political currents in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been thrust into the spotlight. Reports are circulating that he is assessing a major political move, potentially rejoining the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the 2024 general elections loom. This conjecture emerges against a backdrop of apparent discontent within Kumar’s current political alignments. The implications of such a step could reverberate not just regionally but nationally, reshaping political dynamics. However, these details remain speculative, with no official statement from Kumar or his party.

Speculations and Rumors

The Janata Dal United’s National Executive meeting in New Delhi served as the backdrop for these political conjectures. Rumors of Kumar’s discontent with his party’s national president, Lalan Singh, and discussions about Singh’s possible removal from the post are rife. Adding fuel to the fire, new posters project Nitish Kumar as the party leader, further stoking speculation of a shift in the party’s leadership. Kumar has downplayed these rumors, labeling the meeting as routine and remaining silent on the topic of joining the NDA and changing his party’s national president.

Reactions and Denials

Union Minister Giriraj Singh has denied the rumors of Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA, asserting that all doors for the Bihar chief minister’s return to the saffron fold are closed. Singh further claimed that the Janata Dal United, the foremost partner in Bihar’s ruling coalition, is on the brink of dissolution as Nitish has lost social support. Despite these claims, Nitish Kumar and his key aide, Lalan Singh, have both debunked speculation of an internal rift within the Janata Dal (United) and dismissed rumors of rejoining the NDA fold. They insist that the party’s meetings in Delhi were nothing more than routine, with Lalan Singh stressing that the party remains united.

Potential Ramifications

While the specter of Nitish Kumar’s potential reunion with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) stirs up the political landscape ahead of the 2024 general elections, public opinion remains divided. A survey indicates that 53% of Bihar’s populace prefers Kumar to remain outside the alliance, while 32% wish for his return. Whatever decision Kumar makes could trigger a significant shift in the political landscape, with far-reaching consequences at both regional and national levels.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

