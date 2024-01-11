en English
Health

Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang’s Health Concerns

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:17 pm EST
Potential Leadership Change in PAS: Implications of Abdul Hadi Awang’s Health Concerns

Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, revered leader of Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS), commenced the New Year within the confining walls of the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur. This unexpected health scare comes barely six months after a previous hospitalization in Terengganu for a condition undisclosed to the public, a situation grave enough to prompt his son’s plea for prayers for his father’s wellbeing.

An Illustrious Tenure Challenged by Health

The 76-year-old Hadi is a stalwart of Malaysian politics, having helmed PAS for an impressive 23 years. His leadership has been reaffirmed with his recent re-election as party president, a testament to his enduring influence within the party. His health issues, however, cast a cloud of uncertainty over his ability to serve the full term. The possibility of this term being his last has sparked discussions on succession and the future trajectory of PAS.

Potential Successors and the Future of PAS

With Hadi’s health taking centre stage, conjectures regarding his potential successor have gained momentum. The implications of a leadership change within PAS cannot be overstated. As the party’s spiritual and political compass, Hadi has shaped the party’s ideology and strategies. A new leader could thus redefine the party’s future direction, creating ripples in Malaysia’s political landscape.

Strategizing Amidst Uncertainty

The likelihood of a leadership change presents both challenges and opportunities for PAS. The challenges lie in maintaining the party’s unity and ideological coherence in the absence of its long-standing leader. The opportunities, on the other hand, exist in the possibility of a fresh perspective and renewed vigor that a new leader might bring. The task for PAS in this delicate phase will be to strategically chart its course while ensuring smooth transition and continuity.

Health Malaysia Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

