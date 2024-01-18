en English
Politics

Potential Lavrov-Blinken Meeting in Doubt, Says Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:21 am EST
In a recent development, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has voiced skepticism regarding the potential for a meeting between Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in New York. This comes amidst Lavrov’s impending visit to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Ryabkov’s Doubts

Ryabkov’s apprehensions stem from what he describes as the current adversarial policy of the United States towards Russia. He also mentioned a lack of information regarding any plans by Blinken to be in New York for such meetings. This puts a question mark over the possibility of a diplomatic rendezvous between the top diplomats of the two nations.

Lavrov’s UN Visit

Foreign Minister Lavrov is scheduled to attend the UNSC debate on the Middle East in person, as confirmed by foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. His itinerary also includes participation in a meeting on Ukraine, scheduled from January 22-24. This comes at a critical juncture, given the ongoing geopolitical disturbances in the region.

Context and Implications

The proposed meeting, if it transpires, could have significant implications for Russia-US relations, which have been marked by tensions and disagreements on various issues. The Middle East debate in particular is expected to discuss potential solutions to the violent crisis between Israel and Palestine, which has broad ramifications for the region. Lavrov’s input, and any potential dialogue with Blinken, could therefore be influential in determining future policy directions.

Politics Russia United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

