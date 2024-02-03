Potential Implications of US Strike Justification: Insight from Former Defense Analyst

Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst for the Office of the Secretary of Defense, has shed light on the potential implications of the US justification for striking targets in Iraq and Syria linked to Iran. This comes in response to the Biden administration's actions following a drone attack that claimed the lives of three US service members, an incident the US attributes to Iran due to its supposed funding of militant groups, despite Iran's denial and the absence of direct evidence.

The U.S. Response

The U.S. military launched an air assault on sites in Iraq and Syria used by Iranian-backed militias in retaliation for the drone strike. President Joe Biden stated that it would be a tiered response over time, hitting more than 85 targets at seven locations. The strikes appeared to stop short of directly targeting Iran or its Revolutionary Guard Quds force within its borders, as the US aims to prevent further escalation of the conflict. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin affirmed they would take all necessary actions to defend the United States, its interests, and its people, and respond when and how they choose.

Iran's Denial and Threats

Iran has denied responsibility for the strike in Jordan, but threats of potential retaliation have emerged. Iran-backed militia groups have launched multiple attacks on US military installations in Iraq, Syria, and Jordan, with the US bolstering defenses at the attacked base in Jordan. The U.S. has blamed the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a broad coalition of Iran-backed militias, for the deadly attack in Jordan, but has not yet narrowed it down to a specific group.

Maloof suggested that if the US were to attack Iranian soil, it could set a precedent that might legitimize similar actions by Russia, potentially escalating the situation rapidly. He also expressed the view that the US should withdraw from the regions in question to avoid further escalation. This is amid concerns of the potential reciprocal justification for Russia, should it choose to target US and NATO allies for their support of Ukraine against Russian forces.