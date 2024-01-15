en English
China

Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
Potential Global Economic Fallout from Hypothetical Chinese Invasion of Taiwan

In a recent discussion, Bloomberg Economics analysts dissected the potential global economic fallouts from a hypothetical Chinese invasion of Taiwan, owing to its pivotal role in global supply chains, particularly in the semiconductor industry. Given Taiwan’s strategic importance and intricate economic ties with the world, the prospect of a Chinese invasion could trigger a domino effect of economic disturbances.

Anticipated Coercive Measures

China is expected to escalate its coercive measures towards Taiwan following the election of William Lai from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party as president. Experts anticipate Beijing to exert political pressure on Taiwan to curb Lai’s administration and adopt a stance more amenable to Beijing. The increasing military and economic pressure could disrupt the fragile equilibrium in the U.S.-China relationship, risking regional stability.

Economic Implications

Bloomberg Economics estimates the economic cost of a Chinese invasion of Taiwan to be around 10 trillion, approximately 10% of global GDP. The potential flashpoint of Taiwan’s recent election and the escalating tensions between Beijing and Washington are causing concerns. Bloomberg Economics has modeled two scenarios – a Chinese invasion drawing the US into a local conflict and a blockade isolating Taiwan from global trade. A yearlong blockade by mainland China would significantly diminish the GDP of Taiwan, China, the US, and the world.

China’s Position

Addressing concerns with the West, China is improving market access, fostering a better business environment, and focusing on international relations. China has emerged as a more significant trading partner for 128 out of 190 countries than the US and is the world’s largest manufacturer, central to the global supply and value chain. However, China’s economy faces challenges, including weak domestic demand, a prolonged property crisis, and a sluggish job market.

Taiwan’s Stance

Taiwanese voters elected Lai Ching-te as president, deemed by Beijing as a dangerous separatist. Lai has pledged to maintain the status quo and avoid war in the Taiwan Strait. However, Beijing has already rejected Taiwan’s sovereignty. Chinese state media emphasized that Lai won the presidency with only 40% of the vote, and his party lost its majority in the legislature.

This analysis holds critical importance for policymakers, businesses, and investors to understand the risks and prepare contingency plans, given the potential for significant economic disturbances on a global scale.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

