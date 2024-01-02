Potential Election Promise Break Over Australian Religious Freedoms Bill

In an interview with Sky News Australia, Nationals Senator Matt Canavan aired his concerns over the proposed timetable for Australia’s upcoming Religious Freedoms bill.

Canavan implies that the Albanese government might fail to fulfill an election promise due to the bill’s scheduled timeline, potentially impacting the upcoming election.

Canavan’s Concerns

According to Canavan, the government has indicated that a draft of the bill will be ready by July. However, the election is slated to follow just six months later.

Canavan suspects a lengthy parliamentary committee phase due to the bill’s complexity, which could push its presentation to parliament beyond the next election.

His skepticism stems from the tight timeline and extensive process required to pass such a critical piece of legislation.