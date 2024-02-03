Potential Conflict of Interest Stirs Controversy in Guyana's Environmental Assessment Board

The reappointment of three key members to Guyana's Environmental Assessment Board (EAB), known colloquially as the 'Three Musketeers', has ignited controversy over potential conflicts of interest. The board, tasked with the critical review of environmental impact assessments, now includes Dr. Mahender Sharma, Dr. Gavin Cummings, and Permanent Secretary Joslyn McKenzie. McKenzie's role is particularly contentious given his position as head of the Ministry of Natural Resources, a body deeply entwined with oil and gas projects.

Notable civil society activist, Ms. Danuta Radzik, has publicly taken a stand against the 'Three Musketeers'. She questions their ability to impartially review environmental impacts assessments, particularly for two plants located near Wales. Her concerns reflect a broader societal apprehension about the potential for political influence to override the environmental safety responsibilities of the EAB.

The Question of Impartiality

The fear is that the decisions made by the EAB trio, under the sway of political interests, might compromise the welfare of the Guyanese people. The EAB's primary role is to ensure the safety, security, and peace of mind of its citizens through rigorous and unbiased environmental assessments. However, the current composition of the board has raised doubts about its ability to fulfill this role without succumbing to political pressures, which may prioritize economic interests over the well-being of the community.

The members of the EAB, especially the 'Three Musketeers', are being urged to hold steadfast to their duty to the Guyanese people. Their task is not to rubberstamp political interests, but to provide unbiased assessments of potential environmental impacts that could affect the lives and futures of the community.