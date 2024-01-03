en English
Elections

Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:41 pm EST
Potential Changes to Georgia Election Laws: A Response to GOP Concerns

The landscape of Georgia elections may be on the cusp of significant changes as state legislators ponder various proposals. With the Republican party still reeling from the 2020 election outcome, these measures are intended to address GOP internal power dynamics and restore conservatives’ faith in the electoral system. The proposals under scrutiny, none of which are currently a legislative priority, have the potential to transform the perceived trustworthiness of elections for Republican voters and beyond.

Proposed Changes to Georgia’s Election Laws

The Republican-led General Assembly will potentially consider a number of measures. Among them are investigations into Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger by the State Election Board, the removal of no-excuse absentee voting, and the introduction of stricter ballot handling protocols. Other proposals include the verification of computer codes on ballots, the elimination of runoffs, and public inspections of paper ballots. Moreover, voters may also be provided an option to manually fill out paper ballots.

Historical Context and Implications

Based on the history of election bills, some of these proposals may become law. Notably, in 2021, a law was passed that imposed restrictions on ballot drop boxes, enabled widespread challenges to voter eligibility, and prohibited the distribution of food and drinks to voters in line. Changes to election laws can have profound effects on voting dynamics and outcomes. For instance, in the wake of newly-drawn electoral maps, several state representatives had to make tough decisions about whether to run against their colleagues in upcoming primaries.

Reactions and Concerns

State Rep. John LaHood, responsible for election-related legislation, reaffirmed his commitment to bringing about necessary changes, particularly after incidents such as voters receiving incorrect ballots in recent elections. However, these legislative efforts are not without controversy. Fair Fight Action, a voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, expressed concerns that these initiatives could be swayed by conspiracy theorists, leading to curtailed voting access. As Georgia’s political landscape continues to evolve, the ongoing debate on these proposals and their implications will be crucial.


Elections Politics United States
Israel Ojoko

