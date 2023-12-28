Postponement of Key Sudanese Peace Talks Stirs Uncertainty

A pivotal meeting between Sudan’s military leaders, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemeti), originally scheduled for December 28, 2023, in Djibouti has been postponed due to technical issues.

The meeting, aimed at negotiating a ceasefire and resuming humanitarian aid in war-torn Sudan, is now set to take place in early January 2024. The delay occurred as the delegation from Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF), led by Hemeti, was unable to attend the talks as planned.

Unforeseen Detour in Peace Talks

The meeting, facilitated by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), was expected to be a significant step towards peace in Sudan. However, technical difficulties led to the delegation’s inability to attend, causing a delay in the much-needed negotiations. The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been informed about the postponement, and a new date is expected to be announced soon.

Hemeti’s Diplomatic Engagements

Prior to the scheduled meeting in Djibouti, Hemeti engaged in diplomatic talks with Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni in Kampala. During this meeting, Hemeti affirmed his commitment to adhere to the outcomes of the IGAD presidents’ Summit, aimed at ending the war in Sudan. Following these talks, Hemeti traveled to Addis Abeba, Ethiopia, where he was received by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Demeke Mekonen.

Impact of Delay on Sudanese Crisis

The postponement of the Djibouti meeting adds another layer of uncertainty to the ongoing crisis in Sudan. With over 10,000 lives lost and approximately 7 million people displaced due to the conflict, the need for a resolution is imperative. The delay could potentially exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in the nation, as the proposed ceasefire and resumption of aid are crucial for the people of Sudan. The IGAD, along with international stakeholders, continues to encourage a peaceful resolution to the conflict.