Politics

Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:17 pm EST
Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala

The inauguration ceremony of Guatemala’s president-elect, Bernardo Arevalo, has been postponed amidst a heated debate in the country’s Congress. The controversy revolves around the status of new lawmakers from Arevalo’s Semilla (Seed) movement, stirring discussions on whether they should serve as regular deputies or as independents following the suspension of their party. This unexpected delay has sparked protests from Arevalo’s supporters, leading to clashes with police outside the legislative building.

Continued Obstacles for Arevalo

The dispute is a continuation of the obstacles Arevalo has encountered since his election victory. He has faced months of legal challenges aimed at preventing him from assuming office. The primary reason behind these challenges is Arevalo’s strong commitment to combat corruption in the country. He has openly accused certain prosecutors and political figures, who are aligned with Guatemala’s ruling class and have faced corruption charges from the U.S. Justice Department, of orchestrating a ‘slow-motion coup d’etat.’

International Figures to Attend Delayed Inauguration

Despite the delay, the inauguration is expected to be attended by prominent international figures. The guest list includes the leaders of Chile and Colombia, Spanish King Felipe VI, the European Union foreign policy chief, and a U.S. delegation.

Arevalo’s Victory: A Significant Shift in Guatemalan Politics

Arevalo’s election victory in August marked a significant shift in Guatemalan politics. He won on a platform of addressing corruption and inequality in one of Latin America’s poorest nations. As the son of a former democratic reformist president, Arevalo faces the complex task of governing a country with a deeply fragmented Congress and an attorney general openly hostile to him.

His primary goal as president is to rebuild democracy, a task acknowledged by both Arevalo and local observers as challenging given the entrenched interests within certain state institutions. Despite the hurdles, Arevalo’s steadfast commitment to his principles and the overwhelming support of his voter base, and international community reassures his determination to bring about positive change in Guatemala.

Politics
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

