Postponed Inauguration Sparks Protests Amidst Political Controversy in Guatemala

The inauguration ceremony of Guatemala’s president-elect, Bernardo Arevalo, has been postponed amidst a heated debate in the country’s Congress. The controversy revolves around the status of new lawmakers from Arevalo’s Semilla (Seed) movement, stirring discussions on whether they should serve as regular deputies or as independents following the suspension of their party. This unexpected delay has sparked protests from Arevalo’s supporters, leading to clashes with police outside the legislative building.

Continued Obstacles for Arevalo

The dispute is a continuation of the obstacles Arevalo has encountered since his election victory. He has faced months of legal challenges aimed at preventing him from assuming office. The primary reason behind these challenges is Arevalo’s strong commitment to combat corruption in the country. He has openly accused certain prosecutors and political figures, who are aligned with Guatemala’s ruling class and have faced corruption charges from the U.S. Justice Department, of orchestrating a ‘slow-motion coup d’etat.’

International Figures to Attend Delayed Inauguration

Despite the delay, the inauguration is expected to be attended by prominent international figures. The guest list includes the leaders of Chile and Colombia, Spanish King Felipe VI, the European Union foreign policy chief, and a U.S. delegation.

Arevalo’s Victory: A Significant Shift in Guatemalan Politics

Arevalo’s election victory in August marked a significant shift in Guatemalan politics. He won on a platform of addressing corruption and inequality in one of Latin America’s poorest nations. As the son of a former democratic reformist president, Arevalo faces the complex task of governing a country with a deeply fragmented Congress and an attorney general openly hostile to him.

His primary goal as president is to rebuild democracy, a task acknowledged by both Arevalo and local observers as challenging given the entrenched interests within certain state institutions. Despite the hurdles, Arevalo’s steadfast commitment to his principles and the overwhelming support of his voter base, and international community reassures his determination to bring about positive change in Guatemala.