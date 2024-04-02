Post-Lok Sabha Elections 2024: New Scheme to Replace Electoral Bonds in Works

Following the Supreme Court's landmark decision to strike down electoral bonds as unconstitutional, the finance ministry is reportedly crafting an alternative funding mechanism for political parties. This initiative, aimed at addressing transparency and political financing concerns, is in its nascent stages, with legislative considerations yet to be discussed.

Supreme Court's Verdict and Its Aftermath

The apex court's ruling on February 15 highlighted the deficiencies in the electoral bonds scheme, particularly its lack of transparency in political contributions. This verdict has prompted the government to explore a more transparent and legally tenable framework for political funding. Despite inquiries, responses from relevant ministries and the Prime Minister's Office are pending, though Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the necessity to rectify the scheme's shortcomings.

Seeking a Consensus for Transparency

Experts and political analysts suggest that a consensus among political parties post-election could lead to the development of a transparent funding mechanism. The need for guidance from the Supreme Court on alternative mechanisms is underscored, emphasizing that any new scheme should adequately address both transparency and the privacy of donors without causing potential embarrassment.

Future Implications

The introduction of a new scheme to replace electoral bonds represents a critical juncture in India's political funding landscape. It offers an opportunity to enhance the transparency and accountability of political donations, potentially altering the dynamics of political finance in the country. As discussions progress, the political and legal communities keenly await the details of this proposed framework, hoping for a solution that balances transparency with practicality.