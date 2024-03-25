Post-Investigation Electoral Bond Surge: BJP, TMC, DMK Major Beneficiaries

Recent findings reveal a significant increase in electoral bond purchases by companies under investigation by federal agencies, favoring key political parties. Of 26 scrutinized firms, 16 turned to political donations post-probe initiation, with the TMC, and DMK emerging as principal recipients. This trend suggests a potential link between agency scrutiny and increased political contributions.

Electoral Bond Dynamics: Before and After Agency Attention

The scrutiny unveiled that before facing federal actions, these 26 companies had bought bonds worth Rs 700.65 crore. The figure skyrocketed to Rs 4,479.6 crore post-action. Notably, the BJP received 37.34% of these contributions, showcasing the party's significant financial support from these entities. This pattern raises questions about the motivations behind the donations and their timing relative to federal investigations.

Top Donors and Political Beneficiaries

Among the highlighted cases, Future Gaming, owned by Santiago Martin, did not buy a single electoral bond until after an ED probe for alleged money laundering. Post-probe, it purchased bonds significantly favoring the DMK and TMC. Similarly, Haldia Energy's bond purchases surged 16-fold after coming under agency radar, with notable donations to the BJP and TMC. These examples underline the correlation between investigative pressure and subsequent financial support to political parties through electoral bonds.

Implications and Future Outlook

This trend of increased electoral bond purchases by companies post-investigation poses critical questions about the integrity of political financing and the influence of investigated entities on political dynamics. As these donations become more transparent, the public and regulatory bodies must scrutinize the motivations behind such contributions, exploring the potential for quid pro quo arrangements and their implications for democratic processes.