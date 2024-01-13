en English
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:37 pm EST
Post-Election Controversy: Allegations of Conflict of Interest Over Mining Project

In a recent post-election controversy, former cabinet ministers Kevin Klein and Rochelle Squires have claimed that they were contacted by Economic Development Minister Jeff Wharton with a request to expedite the approval of a mining project. This request allegedly came in the wake of a political defeat, mere days before the new NDP government was slated to take office on October 18. Klein and Squires, however, declined to sanction the project, asserting that it remains under review. Minister Wharton has rebutted these allegations, contending that his intention was solely to gather information about the mining project in order to facilitate a seamless transition for the incoming government.

Allegations of Conflict of Interest

Former Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson and Economic Development Minister Jeff Wharton are facing accusations of breaching conflict of interest laws. These allegations are rooted in an alleged attempt to secure approval for a proposed silica sand mine while the party was transitioning out of office. NDP caucus chair Mike Moyes has indicated his intention to file complaints against both Stefanson and Wharton with the Ethics Commissioner.

Claims and Counterclaims

The former PC government was reportedly on the brink of sanctioning the mining project during the power transition post-election. However, a request for a hold on the decision was placed by the incoming NDP government. Former PC cabinet ministers corroborated this claim and declined to endorse the project, citing a violation of the caretaker convention. The purported conduct has triggered calls for an ethics investigation into the matter.

Project Under Review

Former Cabinet Ministers Kevin Klein and Rochelle Squires have accused Minister Wharton of pressuring them to approve the Sio Silica mining project before the new NDP government could assume office. Both ministers declined, leaving the project under review. The NDP has lodged complaints with the ethics commissioner, alleging a violation of the caretaker convention and the Conflict of Interest Act. The project, poised to create thousands of wells over a 24-year span, is currently being scrutinized for approval.

Canada Politics
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

