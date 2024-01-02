en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Potential Tax Deal: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:20 pm EST
Potential Tax Deal: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives

The stage is set in Washington for a possible tax deal that could see an expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) – a move heavily favored by Democrats – amalgamated with business incentives preferred by Republicans. The clock is ticking on these negotiations, with an expiry date of January 19 looming on the horizon. This is when funding for government agencies is set to lapse, potentially providing a legislative vehicle for the tax agreement. However, challenges abound, including the search for an appropriate bill to attach the tax agreement to and persuading congressional leaders to prioritize this issue amidst a plethora of pressing matters.

Child Tax Credit Expansion: A Race Against Time

Discussions on the tax deal cannot continue indefinitely, particularly as advocates for the CTC are eager to see an expanded version implemented in the upcoming filing season. The expansion of the CTC has seen significant traction at the state level. In fact, the number of states offering their own permanent CTC has doubled, with 14 states now providing this benefit. These state tax credits display a broad range, with Vermont offering the full amount to households earning up to $125,000, while Minnesota boasts the largest credit of $1,750 for each child under 18.

IRS Funding Cuts and the Threat to Tax Agreement

A recent bipartisan agreement to reduce IRS funding by roughly $20 billion from the amount allocated in 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act poses another complication. This is further compounded by House Republicans’ desire to expedite these cuts. The question of whether the tax bill will have offsets to cover its costs remains unanswered, with some conservative GOP lawmakers expressing disinterest in the CTC expansion proposed by Democrats.

A Possible Bipartisan Deal

Rohit Kumar, Co-Leader of PricewaterhouseCoopers Washington National Tax Services, predicts a potential bipartisan deal involving three Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions and the CTC at the start of tax season. A coalition of 150 House Republicans is advocating for legislation addressing research and development amortization, bonus depreciation rate phaseout, and business interest expense deduction. Democrats, on the other hand, are keen on making temporary changes to the CTC permanent. Any subsequent action on the CTC, however, will not mirror the expanded version under the American Rescue Plan Act.

0
Economy Politics United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

U.S. Construction Spending Rises Amid Dipping Material Prices

By Momen Zellmi

Navigating the Economic Landscape: Key Indicators of 2023 and their Implications

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Bidenomics: A Strategy Amid Economic Challenges

By Saboor Bayat

China Launches Fifth National Economic Census: An Unprecedented Addition of Input-Output Survey

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Castlegar’s Draft 2024 Budget Proposes Tax Hike, Aims for Growth and ...
@Business · 5 mins
Castlegar’s Draft 2024 Budget Proposes Tax Hike, Aims for Growth and ...
heart comment 0
US National Debt Hits New Milestone: Surpasses $34 Trillion

By BNN Correspondents

US National Debt Hits New Milestone: Surpasses $34 Trillion
Reserve Bank of Australia to Release ‘Chart Pack’: AUD Impact Unlikely

By Geeta Pillai

Reserve Bank of Australia to Release 'Chart Pack': AUD Impact Unlikely
The Specter of Inflation: Unmasking the ‘People’s Inflation’ in the US

By Shivani Chauhan

The Specter of Inflation: Unmasking the 'People's Inflation' in the US
Pakistan’s Economy: How Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn

By Rizwan Shah

Pakistan's Economy: How Political Instability Fuels Economic Downturn
Latest Headlines
World News
Terry Scutella Elected as Chairman of Erie County Council: A New Era of Leadership
22 seconds
Terry Scutella Elected as Chairman of Erie County Council: A New Era of Leadership
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed During Busan Visit
34 seconds
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed During Busan Visit
Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker: A Fresh Look in Black and White
1 min
Nike's Zoom Vomero 5 Sneaker: A Fresh Look in Black and White
Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Urges Canada to Strengthen Foreign and Defence Policies
2 mins
Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Urges Canada to Strengthen Foreign and Defence Policies
Hon Ebonine Beneth Ozioma: An Exemplary Leader Driving Community Development
2 mins
Hon Ebonine Beneth Ozioma: An Exemplary Leader Driving Community Development
Chuck Liddell Criticizes Current State of Trash Talk in UFC
3 mins
Chuck Liddell Criticizes Current State of Trash Talk in UFC
Tight Ends McBride and Goedert Set to Impact Week 18 TE Rankings
3 mins
Tight Ends McBride and Goedert Set to Impact Week 18 TE Rankings
Dr. Ahadullah Khan Joins Texas Tech to Bolster Mental Health Care in El Paso
4 mins
Dr. Ahadullah Khan Joins Texas Tech to Bolster Mental Health Care in El Paso
Gokulam Kerala FC Welcomes Serbian Midfielder Nikola Stojanovic
4 mins
Gokulam Kerala FC Welcomes Serbian Midfielder Nikola Stojanovic
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
44 mins
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
45 mins
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
1 hour
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
5 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
5 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
5 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
5 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app