Potential Tax Deal: Child Tax Credit Expansion Meets Business Incentives

The stage is set in Washington for a possible tax deal that could see an expansion of the Child Tax Credit (CTC) – a move heavily favored by Democrats – amalgamated with business incentives preferred by Republicans. The clock is ticking on these negotiations, with an expiry date of January 19 looming on the horizon. This is when funding for government agencies is set to lapse, potentially providing a legislative vehicle for the tax agreement. However, challenges abound, including the search for an appropriate bill to attach the tax agreement to and persuading congressional leaders to prioritize this issue amidst a plethora of pressing matters.

Child Tax Credit Expansion: A Race Against Time

Discussions on the tax deal cannot continue indefinitely, particularly as advocates for the CTC are eager to see an expanded version implemented in the upcoming filing season. The expansion of the CTC has seen significant traction at the state level. In fact, the number of states offering their own permanent CTC has doubled, with 14 states now providing this benefit. These state tax credits display a broad range, with Vermont offering the full amount to households earning up to $125,000, while Minnesota boasts the largest credit of $1,750 for each child under 18.

IRS Funding Cuts and the Threat to Tax Agreement

A recent bipartisan agreement to reduce IRS funding by roughly $20 billion from the amount allocated in 2022’s Inflation Reduction Act poses another complication. This is further compounded by House Republicans’ desire to expedite these cuts. The question of whether the tax bill will have offsets to cover its costs remains unanswered, with some conservative GOP lawmakers expressing disinterest in the CTC expansion proposed by Democrats.

A Possible Bipartisan Deal

Rohit Kumar, Co-Leader of PricewaterhouseCoopers Washington National Tax Services, predicts a potential bipartisan deal involving three Tax Cuts and Jobs Act provisions and the CTC at the start of tax season. A coalition of 150 House Republicans is advocating for legislation addressing research and development amortization, bonus depreciation rate phaseout, and business interest expense deduction. Democrats, on the other hand, are keen on making temporary changes to the CTC permanent. Any subsequent action on the CTC, however, will not mirror the expanded version under the American Rescue Plan Act.