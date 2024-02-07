Portugal's Rising Anti-Semitism: A Call for Urgent Action

Recent events in Portugal have cast a shadow over the nation's commitment to religious freedom and tolerance. The Jewish community, a vital part of the country's diverse cultural fabric, is under siege. They are being targeted through acts of vandalism and threats, and there's a growing concern over the apparent silence of Portuguese politicians.

Anti-Semitic Incidents on the Rise

Portugal has witnessed a series of alarming anti-Semitic incidents, including vandalism at synagogues and Jewish cultural centers, threats made to the Jewish population, and the publication of a list of Israeli Jewish businessmen. The intent behind these actions is clear - to intimidate and instill fear in the Jewish community.

Calls for Urgent Measures

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Israeli Ambassador to Portugal, Dor Shapira, used the occasion to voice his concerns. He called for urgent measures to curb the rise in anti-Semitism. His sentiments were echoed by B'nai Brith Portugal President, Gabriela Cantergi, who expressed disillusionment with the lack of response from Portuguese politicians.

Inciting Hatred: The Role of Media and Public Discourse

Anti-Semitic rhetoric is not confined to isolated incidents. At a housing protest in Porto, anti-Semitic remarks were hurled. Furthermore, the newspaper Esquerda.net published an article listing Israeli real estate investors, an act perceived as targeting the Jewish community. The Jewish community of Porto has since filed a criminal complaint, demanding action against those spreading hate and the media platforms that amplify it.

The ball now is in the court of the Portuguese political and legal systems. The Jewish community, and those who stand with them, await a strong condemnation from political parties and rigorous enforcement of laws against incitement to hatred. The silence is not just deafening, but also damaging. Portugal must act now to uphold its values of tolerance and religious freedom, ensuring a safe environment for all citizens, irrespective of their faith.