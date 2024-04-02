Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's Government Assumes Office, Reshaping Portugal's Landscape

Portugal's political landscape is witnessing a significant shift as Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's centre-right government, representing the Democratic Alliance (AD), officially takes office on April 2, 2024. This event comes in the wake of a tightly contested election on March 10, which resulted in the AD coalition narrowly surpassing the incumbent Socialist Party (PS) but falling short of securing an outright majority in the 230-seat legislature. With only 80 seats, the AD's ability to govern effectively hinges on garnering support from either the surging far-right Chega party, which now boasts 50 lawmakers, or the PS, which holds 78 seats.

Portugal's parliament is the most fragmented it has been in 50 years, posing a challenge to political stability. The AD's slim victory margin places it in a precarious position, particularly as it faces a strengthened opposition from Chega, an anti-immigration and right-wing populist party. Despite Chega's demands for a government role or a long-term agreement, Montenegro has firmly rejected any negotiations with the party. This stance was highlighted last week when Chega opposed Montenegro's candidate for parliamentary speaker, who was eventually elected with help from the PS. However, the PS has indicated that such support will not be a recurring gesture, emphasizing the AD's fragile grip on power.

Key Legislative Challenges Ahead

Montenegro's government has outlined several priorities, including tax reductions for families and companies, higher pensions, and wage increases for key public sector workers. While some of these initiatives may find cross-party support, the critical test will be the approval of the 2025 budget. Historically, failure to pass a budget has led to early elections in Portugal. This scenario underscores the importance of the AD's negotiations with the PS, as their support is crucial for the government's survival. Any perceived alliance between the AD and PS could inadvertently strengthen Chega's position as the primary opposition force, potentially reshaping Portugal's political future.

The formation of Portugal's new minority government under Luis Montenegro marks a pivotal moment in the country's political history. The government's tenure is fraught with challenges, not least of which is navigating a highly fragmented and polarized parliament. As Montenegro seeks to implement his vision for Portugal, the dynamics between the AD, PS, and Chega will be closely watched. The government's ability to foster cooperation and compromise will be critical in addressing the pressing issues facing Portugal, including economic competitiveness, public service improvements, and social cohesion. The coming months will reveal whether Montenegro's government can transcend these divisions and chart a stable course for Portugal.