Portugal's Election Climax: Montenegro Eyes PM Role, AD to Lead Minority Government

Following the closely contested general election in Portugal on March 10, Luis Montenegro, leader of the rightist Democratic Alliance (AD), conveyed his expectation to be appointed prime minister by President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. This development comes as the AD emerged victorious but without a clear majority, setting the stage for a minority government formation. Montenegro's confidence in leading the government was expressed after his meeting with the president, amidst the ongoing count of overseas ballots.

Electoral Outcome and Government Formation

The final election results have put the AD in the lead with 29.5% of the votes, securing at least 79 seats in the 230-seat legislature, while the Socialist Party trails closely with 77 seats. The far-right Chega party has made significant gains, securing 48 seats and positioning itself as a potential kingmaker. Despite this, Montenegro has firmly rejected the possibility of a coalition with Chega, emphasizing the AD's readiness to govern alone. The government formation hangs in balance as the remaining votes from abroad are counted, with the official nomination expected to follow shortly.

Challenges Ahead for the Minority Government

The task of governing without a majority presents its own set of challenges, particularly in passing legislation. The AD's stance against forming a coalition with Chega means Montenegro's administration may need to seek support from other parties on a case-by-case basis. This scenario underscores the delicate balance required to navigate the legislative process and underscores the importance of strategic negotiations to ensure stability. Analysts predict the first major test for the AD government will be the 2025 budget, with its passage being crucial for the administration's longevity.