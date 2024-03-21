Portugal Pledges 10 Million Euros to UNRWA for Palestinian Aid Amid Gaza Crisis

Portugal announced a significant contribution of 10 million euros ($10.89 million) to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Thursday, aimed at bolstering humanitarian efforts in Gaza. This one-off financial boost is designated for critical needs such as food, medicine, and humanitarian assistance for Palestinians. The announcement was made by Mariana Vieira da Silva, the acting Cabinet Affairs Minister, following a cabinet meeting, highlighting Portugal's ongoing commitment to supporting Palestinian refugees amidst escalating tensions.

Advertisment

Unwavering Support in Turbulent Times

The decision to enhance Portugal's support to UNRWA comes at a crucial moment, as the agency faces financial instability due to halted funding from its largest donor, the United States, and other countries. This pause was a reaction to accusations against UNRWA staff by Israel, linking them to the October 7 attacks. Despite these challenges, Portugal has consistently supported UNRWA, contributing four million euros directly in 2023, with an additional one million euros announced in February of the same year. This latest pledge of 10 million euros underscores Portugal's firm stance on providing humanitarian aid, irrespective of the political climate.

Portugal's Call for Peace and Humanitarian Ceasefire

Advertisment

Portugal's Caretaker Prime Minister, Antonio Costa, expressed the nation's collective condemnation of the October 7 attacks against Israel and the subsequent military responses. In a statement, he emphasized the importance of unanimous condemnation of the current methods employed by Israel in its defense. Costa's remarks came ahead of his participation in a European Council meeting in Brussels, where he planned to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, also a Portuguese. The discussions aim to promote a sustainable ceasefire and address the dire humanitarian situation.

Global Response and Future Outlook

The increased financial aid from Portugal to UNRWA signifies a critical step towards alleviating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. It also reflects a broader call for international cooperation and solidarity in response to the escalating violence and its impact on civilians. With the European Council and global leaders focusing on the need for a sustainable ceasefire and preventing famine in Gaza, Portugal's contribution is a beacon of hope for fostering peace and providing much-needed aid to Palestinian refugees. The commitment by Portugal sets a precedent for other nations to follow suit, highlighting the importance of humanitarian assistance in times of conflict.