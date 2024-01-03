Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action

In Portsmouth, a city known for its historic seaport and vibrant culture, the dawn of a new era of leadership was marked with the inauguration of Mayor Deaglan McEachern for his second term. McEachern, a passionate advocate for affordable housing and environmental stewardship, delivered a compelling inaugural address that underscored the city’s commitment to tackle two of the most pressing issues of our time—the housing crisis and climate change.

Emphasis on Affordable Housing

During his inaugural speech, McEachern highlighted the urgent need for affordable housing and called it both a moral and economic imperative. He outlined plans to partner with the Portsmouth Housing Authority and implement zoning reforms aimed at making housing more accessible and affordable for all. “Affordable housing is not just about providing homes. It’s about building a diverse and inclusive community, fostering economic growth, and ensuring the city’s long-term resilience,” McEachern said.

Addressing the Climate Change Crisis

McEachern also turned the spotlight on the imminent threat of climate change, stressing the city’s role in leading environmental stewardship. He unveiled a comprehensive climate action plan aimed at reducing Portsmouth’s carbon footprint, emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices in preserving the city’s rich heritage for future generations.

Reelection of the Entire City Council

The reelection of the entire City Council in November is a clear indication of the voters’ support for their agenda, which includes a focus on affordable housing and environmental initiatives. Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley and city councilors were sworn in, each advocating for progress in their respective areas of focus, such as affordable housing, climate action, and taxpayer burden alleviation.

The council also faces decisions on city-owned property development and the expensive challenge of building a new police station. As the city moves forward under the guidance of its dedicated leaders, the vision of Portsmouth as a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable city seems well within reach.