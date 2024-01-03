en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:09 pm EST
Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern Prioritizes Affordable Housing and Climate Action

In Portsmouth, a city known for its historic seaport and vibrant culture, the dawn of a new era of leadership was marked with the inauguration of Mayor Deaglan McEachern for his second term. McEachern, a passionate advocate for affordable housing and environmental stewardship, delivered a compelling inaugural address that underscored the city’s commitment to tackle two of the most pressing issues of our time—the housing crisis and climate change.

Emphasis on Affordable Housing

During his inaugural speech, McEachern highlighted the urgent need for affordable housing and called it both a moral and economic imperative. He outlined plans to partner with the Portsmouth Housing Authority and implement zoning reforms aimed at making housing more accessible and affordable for all. “Affordable housing is not just about providing homes. It’s about building a diverse and inclusive community, fostering economic growth, and ensuring the city’s long-term resilience,” McEachern said.

Addressing the Climate Change Crisis

McEachern also turned the spotlight on the imminent threat of climate change, stressing the city’s role in leading environmental stewardship. He unveiled a comprehensive climate action plan aimed at reducing Portsmouth’s carbon footprint, emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices in preserving the city’s rich heritage for future generations.

Reelection of the Entire City Council

The reelection of the entire City Council in November is a clear indication of the voters’ support for their agenda, which includes a focus on affordable housing and environmental initiatives. Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley and city councilors were sworn in, each advocating for progress in their respective areas of focus, such as affordable housing, climate action, and taxpayer burden alleviation.

The council also faces decisions on city-owned property development and the expensive challenge of building a new police station. As the city moves forward under the guidance of its dedicated leaders, the vision of Portsmouth as a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable city seems well within reach.

0
Politics
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns

By Waqas Arain

Pivotal Changes and Developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands: A Recap of July-September 2023

By Waqas Arain

Nigeria's Rivers State Recognizes New Speaker Amid Political Tensions

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Santa Ynez Valley Couple in Court Over Capitol Breach Charges

By BNN Correspondents

Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Ha ...
@Canada · 1 min
Canada Takes a Stand: Votes for UN Ceasefire Resolution Amid Israel-Ha ...
heart comment 0
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates

By Salman Khan

Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Deathbed Confession of Convicted Killer Reveals Shocking Truths

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Deathbed Confession of Convicted Killer Reveals Shocking Truths
Coventry Police Welcomes New Comfort Dog, K-9 Jovie

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Coventry Police Welcomes New Comfort Dog, K-9 Jovie
Man Arrested for Breaking into Colorado Supreme Court with Handgun, Setting Fire in Stairwell

By Nitish Verma

Man Arrested for Breaking into Colorado Supreme Court with Handgun, Setting Fire in Stairwell
Latest Headlines
World News
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
11 seconds
Amandeep Kaur: Jharkhand's Rising Star in High Jump
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
14 seconds
University of Hawai'i Men's Volleyball Team Gears up for 2024 Season
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
16 seconds
Brooklyn Nets Suffer Severe Defeat Against New Orleans Pelicans
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
20 seconds
Tiger Style Wrestling Triumphs Over Virginia Tech in a Thrilling Comeback
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
23 seconds
Sofia Vergara Advocates Sun Protection with New Brand, Toty
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
24 seconds
Casper City Council Advances Utility Billing Law Revisions Amid Landlord Concerns
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
41 seconds
Chelsea FC's January Transfer Window: Ambition vs Reality
Pivotal Changes and Developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands: A Recap of July-September 2023
41 seconds
Pivotal Changes and Developments in the U.S. Virgin Islands: A Recap of July-September 2023
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare
41 seconds
Osmania General Hospital Modernizes Out-Patient Clinics: A Leap Towards Improved Healthcare
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
2 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app