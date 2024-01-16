Portola Valley's New Mayor Sarah Wernikoff Takes Charge Amidst Major Challenges

Portola Valley's new mayor, Sarah Wernikoff, faces a slate of pressing challenges as she takes office. Wernikoff, who was elected to the Town Council in 2020 and served as Vice Mayor for two years, was unanimously selected as mayor by the council in the previous month. Her term will end in December. As she steps into this critical role, her immediate responsibilities include submitting the town's latest draft housing plan to the state by January 31, addressing long-standing operational deficiencies at Town Hall, and working towards unifying a divided community.

Pending State-Compliant Housing Draft

One of Wernikoff's most pressing tasks is delivering the revised draft housing plan to the State Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) by the end of January. The HCD has asked for further revisions to the housing element before its final certification. The Town Council aims to approve a state-compliant draft at their meeting on January 24. This issue is of particular importance to Wernikoff, who has shown a consistent commitment to affordable housing development while maintaining the town's rural character.

Addressing Operational Deficiencies

In addition to the housing plan, Wernikoff is tasked with addressing long-standing operational deficiencies at Town Hall. These include being behind on annual audits and bank reconciliations, as well as navigating the aftermath of last year's unprecedented staff departures. To address these issues, Wernikoff is focused on hiring the right leadership and supporting the new town manager's 'PV Refresh' program, which aims to bring operational stability and efficiency to Town Hall.

Community Unity Amidst Divisiveness

Wernikoff also acknowledges the community's divisiveness, particularly regarding housing. Despite this, she is dedicated to fostering unity and focusing on the town's fundamentals. She encourages the community to approach these challenges with kindness and respect, believing that this attitude will be key in driving Portola Valley forward. As the town marks its 60th anniversary this year, it stands poised for progress under Wernikoff's leadership, ready to overcome recent difficulties and build a stronger community.