Portland's Vegan Scene Loses a Beloved Icon: The Sweet Hereafter to Close

The Sweet Hereafter, a beloved vegan bar and restaurant in Portland, Oregon, is preparing to bid farewell to its patrons, announcing closure at the end of February 2024. The news marks a significant dent in the city's thriving vegan bar scene, and the end of a common rendezvous spot for casual first dates. Well-regarded for its vegan and vegetarian offerings, the establishment has served a dedicated community since its inception in 2011.

A Sad Farewell to a Vegan Haven

The reasons for the closure, as stated by the bar, are manifold. The death of one of the founders, the trying times of navigating through the COVID-19 pandemic, and other unnamed challenges have contributed to the decision. The Sweet Hereafter, part of the Lightning Bar Collective, has been a stalwart in the Southeast Portland community for 13 years, serving delicacies like vegan rice bowls with jerk tofu and coconut kale, alongside cocktails in Mason jars. The bar's closure, thus, stands as a testament to the harsh realities businesses have faced in the wake of the pandemic.

Support and Gratitude Amidst Closure

Despite the impending closure, the Sweet Hereafter expressed profound gratitude to its staff and community. The establishment has invited loyal patrons to pay a visit before the doors close for the last time on February 29th. Its departure from the city's vegan scene will undoubtedly leave a void, but the legacy of the Sweet Hereafter, its impact on Portland's vegan community, and the memories it has created over the years will remain indelible.